Tsitsipas: Holger Rune is One-Of-A-Kind Player

Holger Rune upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas to make history as the first Danish man to reach the Roland Garros quarterfinals today.

Holger Rune is one of two teenagers to reach the Roland Garros last eight.

Stefanos Tsitsipas says Rune is one of a kind.

The 40th-ranked Rune toppled fourth-seeded Tsitsipas making his mark as the first Danish man to reach the Roland Garros quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old Rune joins Carlos Alcaraz as the second teenager into the quarterfinals in Paris.

Roland Garros runner-up Tsitsipas says Rune’s emotional exuberance makes him a “one-of-a-kind opponent.”

“Well he’s young, he plays with a lot of emotion,” Tsitsipas said of Rune. “One-of-a-kind of an opponent I would say. Like, very emotional opponent, always seems like something’s bothering him when he plays. Actually that’s how I saw it.

“It’s kind of strange, I don’t get to face that very often from someone. But then suddenly like seems to be playing amazing, which is a good thing, of course.”

Playing just his third Grand Slam main draw, Rune showed no fear of the fourth seed. Twenty-four minutes into the match, Rune drilled Tsitsipas with a passing shot into the body and though he held up an apologetic hand his intent was clear.

Two-time Monte-Carlo champion Tsitsipas credited Rune with a well-earned win, but suggests he will turn the tables in their next meeting.

“He is a very emotional player, he can play great, he absolutely deserves this victory, played better, faced crucial tough moments better,” Tsitsipas said. “But I can see something different next time with this opponent. I’m pretty convinced I can do way better.

“This is not where I’ve maxed out, let’s say. I didn’t give myself the opportunity to max out. It’s not that he didn’t give me, I didn’t give myself the opportunity to go all the way and that is a shame.”