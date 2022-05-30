- Tsitsipas: Holger Rune is One-Of-A-Kind Player
Tsitsipas: Holger Rune is One-Of-A-Kind Player
- Updated: May 30, 2022
Holger Rune is one of two teenagers to reach the Roland Garros last eight.
Stefanos Tsitsipas says Rune is one of a kind.
The 40th-ranked Rune toppled fourth-seeded Tsitsipas making his mark as the first Danish man to reach the Roland Garros quarterfinals.
The 19-year-old Rune joins Carlos Alcaraz as the second teenager into the quarterfinals in Paris.
Roland Garros runner-up Tsitsipas says Rune’s emotional exuberance makes him a “one-of-a-kind opponent.”
“Well he’s young, he plays with a lot of emotion,” Tsitsipas said of Rune. “One-of-a-kind of an opponent I would say. Like, very emotional opponent, always seems like something’s bothering him when he plays. Actually that’s how I saw it.
“It’s kind of strange, I don’t get to face that very often from someone. But then suddenly like seems to be playing amazing, which is a good thing, of course.”
Playing just his third Grand Slam main draw, Rune showed no fear of the fourth seed. Twenty-four minutes into the match, Rune drilled Tsitsipas with a passing shot into the body and though he held up an apologetic hand his intent was clear.
Two-time Monte-Carlo champion Tsitsipas credited Rune with a well-earned win, but suggests he will turn the tables in their next meeting.
“He is a very emotional player, he can play great, he absolutely deserves this victory, played better, faced crucial tough moments better,” Tsitsipas said. “But I can see something different next time with this opponent. I’m pretty convinced I can do way better.
“This is not where I’ve maxed out, let’s say. I didn’t give myself the opportunity to max out. It’s not that he didn’t give me, I didn’t give myself the opportunity to go all the way and that is a shame.”