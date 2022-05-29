Djokovic Sweeps Schwartzman to Charge Into 13th Straight Roland Garros Quarterfinal

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has not dropped a set rolling into the Roland Garros quarterfinals. (Photo by Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Dragging Diego Schwartzman side-to-side with ruthless precision, Novak Djokovic pinned his pink-clad opponent into obscurity behind the baseline.

Then the top seed dabbed a drop shot winner that dripped into the front court with a yellow splash.

Djokovic painted Schwartzman into the corners with artistic creativity in a 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 conquest to advance to his 13th straight Roland Garros quarterfinal.

“Grand Slams have always been a priority for the scheduling,” Djokovic told the media in Paris. “I always wanted to perform my best at these tournaments. I’m really glad that I managed to create that kind of consistency over the years and still going strong.”

It is Djokovic’s ninth consecutive clay-court victory—all in straight sets—as he’s peaking in Paris at the right time.

A dominant Djokovic improved to 85-15 lifetime at Roland Garros doing his part to realize a pre-tournament dream duel vs. Grand Slam king Rafael Nadal.

If Nadal defeats ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime today, then he will face Djokovic in episode No. 59 of the most prolific rivalry in ATP history. Djokovic holds a 30-28 edge in his head-to-head rivalry vs. Nadal.

This time, the Big 3 rivals would square off with history at stake. Djokovic, who beat Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 in the 2021 Roland Garros semifinals en route to the title, is bidding to capture his 21st Grand Slam crown and equal Nadal’s men’s mark. Thirteen-time Roland Garros champion Nadal would be aiming to avenge his 2021 semifinal setback and continue his quest for a 14th French Open title.

Djokovic required just two hours, 15 minutes to sweep Schwartzman today, and said he’s rested and ready for anyone in the quarterfinals.

“Nadal obviously well-anticipated match I think when the draw came out for a lot of people,” Djokovic said. “I’m glad that I didn’t spend too much time on the court myself up to quarterfinals, knowing that, you know, playing him in Roland Garros is always a physical battle, along with everything else.

“It happens. It’s a huge challenge and probably the biggest one that you can have here in Roland Garros. I’m ready for it. You know, I’m ready for both of these guys. I like the way I have been feeling, the way I have been hitting the ball. I will focus on what I need to do. I like my chances against both of them.”

Rome champion Djokovic delivered comprehensive performance today digging out some fantastic defensive gets and attacking with ambition too. Djokovic won 26 of 31 net points ands saved six of the seven break points he faced.