The 20-Year Grand Slam Streak of Feliciano Lopez Has Come to an End

- Updated: May 18, 2022
All good things must come to an end.
Feliciano Lopez’s mind-blowing 20-year Grand Slam streak ended where it all began.
The 40-year-old Lopez fell to Gian Marco Moroni 6-1, 7-6(4) in Roland Garros qualifying on Tuesday snapping his all-time record streak of 79 straight Grand Slam appearances. That streak began at the 2002 Roland Garros.
Well played 👏— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 17, 2022
Gian Marco Moroni takes care of business to eliminate Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 7-6(4)#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/gCxg0zImMJ
The Spanish left-hander initially considered ending his record streak after the birth of his son in January of 2021. Lopez traveled to Australia to play the 2021 Australian Open and wound up fighting into the third round, which made him the oldest ATP player to reach the third round at a major since Hall of Famer Ken Rosewall in 1978.
It’s been an astounding run for the son of a tennis coach. Spanish Davis Cup hero Lopez will remain a force in the sport even when his playing days are done in his role as Mutua Madrid Open tournament director.