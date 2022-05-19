World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova Signs with Fila

Barbora Krejcikova has signed with Fila. Photo credit: Fila

Barbora Krejcikova will sport a new look in her tournament tennis return.

World No. 2 Krejcikova has signed an endorsement deal with Fila, the brand announced today.

It’s a major signing for Fila, which saw its top brand ambassador, Ash Barty, retire after winning her third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last January.

Reigning Roland Garros singles and doubles champion Krejcikova has been sidelined with an elbow injury since she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in Doha last February.

However, in a release announcing the pact, Fila said “Krejcikova will make her Fila debut as the defending champion in Paris, sporting the brand’s new Center Court Collection.”

If it happens it will be Krejcikova’s comeback.

Today, Krejcikova practice at Roland Garros and said she’s excited to wear Fila.

“It is an honor to step onto the court and represent a brand with such an iconic history in the game,” said Krejcikova. “I am grateful to Fila for the support and the opportunity to join the elite group of athletes who have worn the brand. I look forward to working together as I take my career to the next level.”

Krejcikova delivered an outstanding 2021 season that saw her capture three singles titles at Strasbourg, Prague, and most notably, her first major in Paris.

The Roland Garros triumph was Krejcikova’s maiden major singles title, making her the first Czech woman to win the title since Hana Mandlikova in 1981. In addition, Krejcikova also captured the Paris doubles title alongside partner Katerina Siniakova, capping off a clean sweep at the year’s second major tournament.

