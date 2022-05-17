- Gael Monfils Withdraws from Roland Garros
Gael Monfils Withdraws from Roland Garros
- Updated: May 17, 2022
It’s been a week of emotional extremes for Gael Monfils.
Days after Monfils shared the joyous news wife Elina Svitolina is pregnant and expecting the couple’s first child, a baby girl, in October, he stepped out of Roland Garros due to a foot injury.
The 35-year-old Frenchman is out of Paris due to a bone spur in his foot.
Hi all, I regret to inform you that I am forced to withdraw from Open Parc de Lyon and the French Open next week. I have been bothered by a calcaneal spur since Monte-Carlo at my right heel which prevents me from moving properly on court.— Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) May 16, 2022
I have decided to undergo a small procedure this week to treat the issue before returning to competitive play. I will keep you updated about my progress when I have more news.— Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) May 16, 2022
“I regret to inform you that I am forced to withdraw from Open Parc de Lyon and the French Open next week,” Monfils wrote on Twitter. “I have been bothered by a calcaneal spur since Monte-Carlo at my right heel which prevents me from moving properly on court.”
“I have decided to undergo a small procedure this week to treat the issue before returning to competitive play. I will keep you updated about my progress when I have more news.”
The Roland Garros main draw will be conducted on Thursday.