Gael Monfils Withdraws from Roland Garros

Elina Svitolina is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Gael Monfils. Photo credit: G.E.M.S Life Instagram

It’s been a week of emotional extremes for Gael Monfils.

Days after Monfils shared the joyous news wife Elina Svitolina is pregnant and expecting the couple’s first child, a baby girl, in October, he stepped out of Roland Garros due to a foot injury.

The 35-year-old Frenchman is out of Paris due to a bone spur in his foot.

“I regret to inform you that I am forced to withdraw from Open Parc de Lyon and the French Open next week,” Monfils wrote on Twitter. “I have been bothered by a calcaneal spur since Monte-Carlo at my right heel which prevents me from moving properly on court.”

“I have decided to undergo a small procedure this week to treat the issue before returning to competitive play. I will keep you updated about my progress when I have more news.”

The Roland Garros main draw will be conducted on Thursday.