Naomi Osaka Splits from IMG To Form New Management Firm

- Updated: May 12, 2022
Naomi Osaka has made a major career shift.
The former world No. 1 and her longtime agent Stuart Duguid have left IMG to start their own agency, Evolve.
Osaka said she made the move to control her own destiny.
“Evolve represents the evolution of not just my business career, but also the way athletes can control their destiny,” Osaka said in a statement.
“I’ve always thrived on pushing the boundaries and challenging the status quo. Stuart and I have been business partners for years now so it’s a very natural and inspiring move to make.”
The four-time Grand Slam champion is one of the first female athletes to form her own agency.
Years ago, Roger Federer and his agent, Tony Godsick, left IMG to form their Team8 management firm.
Osaka’s agency already caught the attention of NBA star Kyrie Irving who tweeted this to her:
always room 🏀🥂 https://t.co/Yiu0Mdx4I2— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 12, 2022
Osaka made her mark as the highest-paid female athlete in history for a single year earning nearly $60 Million in endorsements and prize money last year.