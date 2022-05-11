Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Leads List of Roland Garros Wild Card Recipients

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France will close the curtain on his career at Roland Garros in Paris. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will bid a poignant Paris farewell next month.

Former French No. 1 Tsonga, who will close the curtain on his glorious career with one final French Open appearance, leads the list of Roland Garros wild cards announced.

Tsonga leads a list of six Frenchman receiving Roland Garros main-draw wild cards along with Gilles Simon, who will play his final Roland Garros as he plans to retire at the end of the season, Lucas Pouille, Corentin Moutet, Gregoire Barrere and Manuel Guinard.



Sur proposition du Directeur Technique National, @nicolasSQD, @GillesMoretton, Président de la FFT, et @AmeMauresmo, directrice du tournoi, sont heureux d'annoncer les invitations pour les qualifications et le tableau final des simples dames et messieurs : #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/DXXvRRFQVb — FFT (@FFTennis) May 10, 2022

On the women’s side, Harmony Tan,Chloé Paquet, Léolia Jeanjean, Elsa Jacquemot, Fiona Ferro and Tessah Andrianjafitrimo were each awarded main-draw wild cards.

They join American Katie Volynets, who won a main-draw wild card through the USTA’s Roland Garros Wild Card Playoff tournament. The French Federation and USTA share a reciprocal wild card arrangement.