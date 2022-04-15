- Roger Federer Debuts New On Shoes
Roger Federer Debuts New On Shoes
- Updated: April 15, 2022
We may never play with the brilliance of Roger Federer, but now we can step into the Swiss superstar’s shoes.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion unveiled his new shoe, The Roger Pro, created in collaboration with Swiss shoemaker On.
“Super excited to hit the market in bigger numbers with the Roger Pro,” Federer posted on Instagram. “We have spent a long time perfecting it.”
On’s first-ever tennis competition shoe, co-created with Federer, lists for $199.99
On bills the shoe as “Performance experience meets performance tech.”
The 40-year-old Federer owns a partial stake of On.
The Roger Pro is the second shoe Federer has helped create with On.
It comes after the July 2020 launch of The Roger, a pristine all-ivory shoe, which recalls adidas’ classic Stan Smith model.
“I’m proud to be a part of the creation of The Roger,” Federer said. “It’s the most comfortable tennis-inspired sneaker you will ever wear.”
Bearing the tagline “Swiss Engineering Meets the Swiss Maestro”, the shoe bears a small Swiss flag near the heel with its name “The Roger” embedded in gold type above the flag.