Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer Partner for My Switzerland Campaign

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer. Photo credit: Roger Federer Instagram

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer make a major splash as synchronized swimmers in a new ad for My Switzerland.

The Academy Award winner and Grand Slam champion share adventures across Federer’s native Switzerland only to see all their good work—including Roger’s awesome abs—overshadowed by a control-freak director with an affinity for majestic Swiss landscapes.

It’s Federer’s latest star turn promoting Swiss tourism. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has also co-starred with Robert De Niro in a past spot.

Here’s Anne and Roger’s reaction to the “director’s cut” of their commercial.