Don't Miss
- Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer Partner for My Switzerland Campaign
- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Friday, April 15th
- Taylor Fritz stays red hot, Grigor Dimitrov upsets Ruud to reach quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo Tennis
- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, April 14th
- Ricky’s Tennis picks for Thursday in Monte-Carlo, including Fritz vs. Korda
- Tennis news • Nadal officially out of Barcelona, but no reason to panic about French Open status
- ATP Tennis Upsets abound in Monte-Carlo as Djokovic and Alcaraz crash out right away
- Fila and USTA Foundation Collaborate to Launch Spirit of Tennis Scholarships
- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, April 13th
- Kim Clijsters Retires Again
- 10sBalls | Tennis Balls shares Ricky’s picks for Tuesday in Monte-Carlo, including Djokovic’s return to tennis
- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, April 12th
- Ricky’s Tennis picks for the ATP Monte-Carlo Masters: Djokovic returns, Alcaraz back in action
- Gael Monfils Steps Out of Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Monday, April 11th
Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer Partner for My Switzerland Campaign
-
- Updated: April 15, 2022
Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer make a major splash as synchronized swimmers in a new ad for My Switzerland.
The Academy Award winner and Grand Slam champion share adventures across Federer’s native Switzerland only to see all their good work—including Roger’s awesome abs—overshadowed by a control-freak director with an affinity for majestic Swiss landscapes.
It’s Federer’s latest star turn promoting Swiss tourism. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has also co-starred with Robert De Niro in a past spot.
Here’s Anne and Roger’s reaction to the “director’s cut” of their commercial.