Billie Jean King to Attend USA and Ukraine in Asheville Tennis •She is Donating $50,000 to Ukraine Relief
- Updated: April 7, 2022
|Billie Jean King to Attend USA and Ukraine Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying Event in Asheville, N.C.
King and Partner Ilana Kloss to Donate $50,000 for Ukraine Relief
|The USTA today announced that Billie Jean King will attend the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Qualifying tie featuring the U.S. and Ukraine April 15-16 in Asheville, N.C., and King and her partner, Ilana Kloss, will donate $50,000 to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. King will take part in the opening ceremony before the first day of matches on Friday, April 15. Play is set to begin at 1 p.m. at Harrah’s Cherokee Center — Asheville, and will feature each country’s top two nominated players in singles matches. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
King and Kloss’ donation is the latest fundraising commitment tied to this event. The USTA previously announced it will be donating 10 percent of its ticket revenue from the tie to the Fund, while local sponsors Harrah’s Cherokee Resorts, Ingles Markets and New Belgium Brewing Company will also make donations. Fans are encouraged to donate via TennisPlaysForPeace.com.