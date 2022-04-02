Medvedev Out One to Two Months After Hernia Surgery

Daniil Medvedev will be sidelined after undergoing hernia surgery. EPA-EFE/DIEGO FEDELE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Daniil Medvedev will be sidelined for one to two months after undergoing hernia surgery.

The US Open champion said he’s been playing with “a small hernia” for the “last months” and had “a small procedure” to fix it.

“Hi everyone. The last months I have been playing with a small hernia,” Medvedev posted on Instagram. “Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem.

“I will likely be out for the next 1 – 2 months and will work hard to be back on court as soon as possible. Thanks for all the support.”

