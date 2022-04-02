Don't Miss
- Medvedev Out One to Two Months After Hernia Surgery
- The future of Tennis is Now: Alcaraz advances to Miami ATP final with victory over defending champ Hurkacz
- Williams Sisters Should Have Accepted The King Richard Academy Award Instead of Will Smith
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, April 2nd
- Tennis Thriller • Alcaraz outlasts Kecmanovic in Miami, to face defending champ Hurkacz in semis
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Friday, April 1st
- Elina Svitolina Takes a Break From Tennis
- Osaka Beats Bencic, Becomes Lowest-Ranked Miami Finalist
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, March 31st
- Ricky’s 10sBalls/ Tennis picks for Thursday in Miami: Medvedev vs. Hurkacz and Alcaraz vs. Kecmanovic
- Dominic Thiem Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Ron The King Of The Drop Shots Is Now Slicing and Dicing In Tennis Heaven
- Matteo Berrettini Recovering from Hand Surgery
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, March 30th
- Tennis’ Shining Moment at The Academy Awards Overshadowed by Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
Medvedev Out One to Two Months After Hernia Surgery
-
- Updated: April 2, 2022
Daniil Medvedev will be sidelined for one to two months after undergoing hernia surgery.
The US Open champion said he’s been playing with “a small hernia” for the “last months” and had “a small procedure” to fix it.
“Hi everyone. The last months I have been playing with a small hernia,” Medvedev posted on Instagram. “Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem.
“I will likely be out for the next 1 – 2 months and will work hard to be back on court as soon as possible. Thanks for all the support.”
← Previous Story Elina Svitolina Takes a Break From Tennis