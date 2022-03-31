- Elina Svitolina Takes a Break From Tennis
- Osaka Beats Bencic, Becomes Lowest-Ranked Miami Finalist
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, March 31st
- Ricky’s 10sBalls/ Tennis picks for Thursday in Miami: Medvedev vs. Hurkacz and Alcaraz vs. Kecmanovic
- Dominic Thiem Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Ron The King Of The Drop Shots Is Now Slicing and Dicing In Tennis Heaven
- Matteo Berrettini Recovering from Hand Surgery
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, March 30th
- Tennis’ Shining Moment at The Academy Awards Overshadowed by Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
- Nick Kyrgios implodes to end Miami Tennis, Sinner advances along with Alcaraz
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, March 29th
- Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock, Wins Oscar for “King Richard” • Tennis Dad Richard Williams Showed More Class Than Smith
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Monday, March 28th
- Kyrgios cruises, Sinner survives marathon to set up meeting at Miami Open
- Ricky’s Tennis picks for Monday in Miami: Tsitsipas vs. de Minaur and Fritz vs. Paul
Elina Svitolina Takes a Break From Tennis
-
- Updated: March 31, 2022
Heart-broken by Russia’s invasion of her native Ukraine and pained by an aching back, Elina Svitolina is taking time away from tennis.
“It’s been an extremely difficult couple of months for me,” Svitolina said in a statement on social media. “Not only mentally but also physically. For quite a long time I’ve been struggling with my back. The pain didn’t let me prepare for the tournaments at my best.”
Svitolina has posted a 5-8 record this season. Seeing the devastation her homeland has endure inspired Svitolina to try to play through the pain, but she says she needs a break now.
“Observing with unbearable pain in my heart what is happening in my homeland Ukraine and with how much bravery and courage our Ukrainian people are defending our country, this gave me a huge push to continue and fight on court,” Svitolina said. “Now, my body can’t handle it anymore and I need to rest. Therefore, I’m sad to announce that I will be missing Fed Cup and a few of my favorite tournaments in Europe.”