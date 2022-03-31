Elina Svitolina Takes a Break From Tennis

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina is taking time away from tennis. Photo credit: Elina Svitolina Instagram

Heart-broken by Russia’s invasion of her native Ukraine and pained by an aching back, Elina Svitolina is taking time away from tennis.

“It’s been an extremely difficult couple of months for me,” Svitolina said in a statement on social media. “Not only mentally but also physically. For quite a long time I’ve been struggling with my back. The pain didn’t let me prepare for the tournaments at my best.”

Svitolina has posted a 5-8 record this season. Seeing the devastation her homeland has endure inspired Svitolina to try to play through the pain, but she says she needs a break now.

“Observing with unbearable pain in my heart what is happening in my homeland Ukraine and with how much bravery and courage our Ukrainian people are defending our country, this gave me a huge push to continue and fight on court,” Svitolina said. “Now, my body can’t handle it anymore and I need to rest. Therefore, I’m sad to announce that I will be missing Fed Cup and a few of my favorite tournaments in Europe.”