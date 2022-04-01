- Tennis Thriller • Alcaraz outlasts Kecmanovic in Miami, to face defending champ Hurkacz in semis
Tennis Thriller • Alcaraz outlasts Kecmanovic in Miami, to face defending champ Hurkacz in semis
-
- Updated: April 1, 2022
By Ricky Dimon
Carlos Alcaraz and Miomir Kecmanovic were two of the hottest players on tour heading into their Miami Open quarterfinal matchup on Thursday night. So even though Alcaraz was a considerable favorite, expectations for this contest should have been sky high.
To say that it didn’t disappoint would be a gross understatement.
Alcaraz and Kecmanovic produced what was without question the best match in Miami so far and arguably the best match on the ATP Tour since the epic Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev.
Two months later, another Spaniard came out on top of another final-set thriller.
Alcaraz was on the brink of defeat a couple of times at the hands of a red-hot Kecmanovic, but the 18-year-old battled to a 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5) victory after two hours and 23 minutes. His reward is a semifinal showdown against defending champion Hubert Hurkacz, who took down top seed Daniil Medevedev earlier in the day.
Fans who stuck around for the nightcap were thoroughly enthralled, and Alcaraz felt it.
“I think the atmosphere that I lived today and this match was unbelievable,” the world No. 16 said. “I think (it was) the best atmosphere that I have lived on these courts, for sure. It was amazing. I enjoyed the match even if it was (a) really close and tough match.
“I think that I’m playing in Spain. It’s unbelievable. I mean, the energy that they push to me — it was crazy. And, yeah, I think without them it would not be possible to get into the semifinal.”
Alcaraz and Hurkacz will be going head-to-head for the first time in their careers. The 10th-ranked Pole also finds himself in the doubles final with John Isner, so in singles and doubles combined he is on a 14-match winning streak in Miami dating back to last year’s triumph.
