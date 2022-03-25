- Sore Shoulder Knocks Muguruza Out of Miami and Charleston
Sore Shoulder Knocks Muguruza Out of Miami and Charleston

- Updated: March 25, 2022
A sore left shoulder will sideline Garbiñe Muguruza until at least Madrid.
The former world No. 1 announced she has withdrawn from Miami, Charleston and the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup on the advice of her doctors.
“Unfortunately I have had to withdraw from Miami, Charleston and BJKC due to an injury to my left shoulder that I have been dragging,” Muguruza posted on Twitter. “After the tests we have done in recent days, the recommendation of my doctors is to stop and recover well.”
The world No. 9, who has posted a 5-5 record this season, is aiming to return for the Mutua Madrid Open in May.
Me da mucha pena pero he de escuchar a mi cuerpo. Confío que todo va a ir bien y voy a hacer todo lo posible para iniciar en Madrid la temporada de tierra. Muchas gracias a todos por vuestro apoyo incondicional, 😘♥️besos Garbi.— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) March 24, 2022
“I am very sorry but I have to listen to my body,” Muguruza said. “I am confident that everything will go well and I will do everything possible to start the clay court season in Madrid.”