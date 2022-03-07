Don't Miss
Leylah Fernandez Saves Match Points, Defends Monterrey Title in Thriller
-
- Updated: March 7, 2022
|On Sunday night, Leylah Annie Fernandez (Laval, QC) wins her second title at the Abierto GNP Seguros in as many years, beating Colombia’s Camila Osorio 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) in the final of the WTA 250 event in Monterrey, Mexico.
The 19-year-old Canadian was playing in her first final since her showdown with Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open. Her opponent in today’s contest was another fellow young star, Osorio, who turned 20 in December. This week, Fernandez defeated Slovakia’s Anna Karolína Schmiedlová, China’s Qinwen Zheng and Qiang Wang, Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, and Osorio en route to claiming her second career title. She is now 2-2 in WTA Tour-level finals and improved her record in Monterrey to an astonishing 12-1.
Meanwhile, Osorio reached the final with wins over Poland’s Magdalena Frech, local favorite Marcela Zacarias, top-seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, and Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz. The 20-year-old Colombian was also playing for her second career title, winning her first on home soil at the 2021 Copa Colsanitas in Bogota.
It was the first meeting between Fernandez and Osorio, and it did not disappoint. Fernandez was far more aggressive out of the gate and managed to jump out to an early 3-0 lead. But, Osorio was able to regain her rhythm and started to play incredible defence, breaking Fernandez back in the ninth game to eventually send the opening set to a tiebreak. After a handful of superb rallies, it was Osorio who came out on top, claiming the tiebreak on her first set point opportunity.
The Colombian really turned it up a notch in the second half of the opening frame, but Fernandez halted her momentum in the second set and broke Osorio’s serve twice. Serving for the set in the 10th game, Fernandez found herself in a love-40 hole but managed to scrap her way out of it, closing out the 6-4 set in 43 minutes.
In the back-and-forth decider, the defending champion continued to apply pressure and broke her opponent in the opening game. However, Osorio struck back immediately, and then both players exchanged breaks in the fourth and seventh games. From there, Fernandez and Osorio held serve to force a championship tiebreak, but not without drama, as the cool and calm Fernandez fended off five Osorio championship points. On top of that, during the fifth match point, a light flickered off in the stadium mid point, causing a long interruption in the match.
|There would be no denying Fernandez in the tiebreak, as she rode that wave of momentum from the previous game all the way to her championship-clinching point. Fernandez took the tiebreak 7-3, and is now a two-time Abierto GNP Seguros champion! Next up for Fernandez is the Eisenhower Cup, a Tie Break Tens event taking place on Tuesday, March 8 in Indian Wells
|Dimanche soir, Leylah Fernandez (Laval, QC) vient de remporter son deuxième titre consécutif de l’Abierto GNP Seguros grâce à un gain de 6-7(5), 6-4 et 7-6(3) aux dépens de la Colombienne Camila Osorio en finale de cette épreuve de catégorie 250 de la WTA disputée à Monterrey, au Mexique.
La jeune Canadienne de 19 ans participait à sa première finale depuis son duel contre Emma Raducanu aux Internationaux des États-Unis de 2021. Sa rivale d’aujourd’hui, Osorio, est une autre jeune étoile montante qui a célébré son 20e anniversaire de naissance en décembre dernier. Cette semaine, Fernandez a pris la mesure de la Slovaque Anna Karolína Schmiedlová, des Chinoises Qinwen Zheng et Qiang Wang, de la Brésilienne Haddad Maia avant d’avoir raison d’Osorio pour mettre la main sur le deuxième titre de sa carrière. Sa fiche en finales de la WTA est maintenant de 2-2 alors que son dossier à Monterrey est de 12 victoires et une défaite.
Quant à Osorio, elle a atteint le match ultime grâce à des gains face à la Polonaise Magdalena Frech, à la Mexicaine Marcela Zacarias, à l’Ukanienne Elina Svitolina, favorite de l’épreuve, et à l’Espagnole Nuria Parrizas Diaz. La Colombienne tentait elle aussi d’ajouter un deuxième trophée à son tableau de chasse après avoir été couronnée championne de la Copa Colsanitas, à Bogota, en 2021.
Il s’agissait du premier affrontement entre Fernandez et Osorio, et le spectacle n’a pas déçu. Fernandez s’est montrée beaucoup plus agressive que son adversaire dès le début du match et a réussi à se forger une avance de 3-0. Osorio est toutefois parvenue à trouver son rythme et a été très habile en défensive, brisant Fernandez au neuvième jeu pour finalement forcer la tenue d’un jeu décisif. Après quelques échanges incroyables, c’est Osorio qui a empoché la manche dès la première occasion.
La Colombienne a vraiment élevé son jeu d’un cran dans la deuxième moitié de la manche initiale, mais Fernandez a freiné son élan au deuxième acte et a ravi son service à deux reprises. Alors qu’elle servait pour la manche au dixième jeu, elle s’est retrouvée en déficit de 0-40, mais a réussi à se sortir du pétrin et à gagner la manche 6-4.
À la manche ultime, la championne en titre a continué de mettre de la pression et a brisé son adversaire dès le premier jeu, mais Osorio a immédiatement remis les pendules à l’heure. Les deux protagonistes ont ensuite échangé des bris au quatrième et au septième jeu. À partir de là, Fernandez et Osorio ont conservé leurs offrandes jusqu’à un autre jeu décisif, non sans que Fernandez ne doive auparavant repousser cinq balles de match. De plus, lors de la cinquième balle de championnat, une lumière s’est éteinte dans le stade, provoquant une longue interruption.
Fernandez avait maintenant le vent en poupe et a profité de cet élan pour remporter le jeu décisif par 7-3. Elle est dorénavant une double championne de l’Abierto GNP Seguros ! Fernandez participera maintenant à la Coupe Eisenhower, un mini-tournoi de jeux décisifs (Tie Break Tens) qui se déroulera le 8 mars, à Indian Wells.
