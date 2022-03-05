Kyrgios, Sock, and Querrey join Murray with Indian Wells main-draw wild cards

Grand Slam doubles champion Jack Sock returns to the BNP Paribas Open on a wild card. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

By Ricky Dimon



Nick Kyrgios, Jack Sock, and Sam Querrey were given wild cards into the upcoming BNP Paribas Open on Friday.



Kyrgios has played sparingly since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, which leaves him at No. 134 in the rankings and in need of a wild card for direct entry into just about any tournament on the ATP Tour. The 26-year-old Aussie finally has some semblance of momentum after capturing a surprise Australian Open doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis.



“BACK ON THE ROAD,” Kyrgios posted on Instagram earlier this week. “BLESSED… [LET’S] MAKE SOME MORE MEMORIES”.



Kokkinakis left a comment on the post saying, “Dubs” followed by side-eyes emoji.

Sock, one of Kyrgios’ best friends on tour, is another injury-plagued talent who has racked up most of his success in doubles over the past four years. The 29-year-old American is down at No. 130 in the world in singles. He is a two-time Indian Wells doubles champion, having lifted the trophy in 2015 (with Vasek Pospisil) and 2018 (with John Isner).

Querrey is a California native who won the now-defunct Los Angeles ATP 250 three times. The 34-year-old reached the Indian Wells singles quarterfinals in 2018. He has fallen outside of the top 100 (currently 115th), thus requiring a wild card.



Andy Murray, who made news again on Friday when it was announced that he has rejoined forces with coach Ivan Lendl, was awarded the first main-draw wild card earlier this week. The 34-year-old Scot finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the 2009 BNP Paribas Open but has never won the title.



Main-draw action on the women’s side begins next Wednesday, with the men’s tournament following on Thursday.



