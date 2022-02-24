Don't Miss
WTA Ladies Tennis Announces Further Updates and changes to the 2022 season
- Updated: February 24, 2022
|The WTA has today announced further updates to the 2022 WTA Tour calendar, outlining the season through to the conclusion of the US Open on September 11.
Having previously announced the first half of the season, this latest calendar features the next nine weeks of 2022. Following Wimbledon, the Tour will remain in Europe for six WTA 250 tournaments – Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest), Ladies Open Lausanne, 33 Palermo Ladies Open, Hamburg European Open, BNP Paribas Poland Open (Gdynia), and Livesport Prague Open.
The Tour will then travel to North America for the hardcourt swing beginning with the WTA 500 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic (San Jose), followed by WTA 1000 events of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers (Toronto) and the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati). Canada will also host a WTA 250 tournament, the National Bank Championships in Granby, held the same week as another 250-level event, Cleveland , before the swing concludes with the US Open which starts the week of August 29.