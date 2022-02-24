Tennis news • Fully Vaccinated Children Get into Tennis Paradise for Free! • BNP Paribas • Indian Wells

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Children play on the grounds of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. (Kathryn Riley/BNP Paribas Open)

Every day is kids’ day at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Children were not permitted to attend the 2021tournament due to Coronavirus safety protocol. Next month, the BNP Paribas Open welcomes kids back to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden by offering free grounds passes to fully vaccinated children ages 5 – 12.

