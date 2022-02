WTA Tennis Results From Guadalajara • Dasha Saville upsets Emma Raducanu Due to a hip injury • Order of Play

Australian tennis player Daria Saville in action against Britain’s Emma Raducanu, during the second day of action at the Akron Tennis Open in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico, 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Daria Saville and Emma Raducanu battled it out in the longest WTA match of the season on Tuesday night.

Ultimately, former World No.20 Saville outlasted top seed Raducanu in a physical battle that saw the US Open champion retire with a left hip injury as Saville held a 5-7, 7-6(4), 4-3 in the first round of the Abierto AKRON Zapopan.

Britain’s tennis player Emma Raducanu in action against Australian tennis player Daria Saville, during the second day of action at the Akron Tennis Open in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico, 22 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco