WTA Tennis Results – and order of play from Guadalajara Mexico
-
- Updated: February 22, 2022
US Open champion Emma Raducanu returns in Guadalajara today.
The top-seeded Raducanu faces off against Australian Daria Saville a day after Harmony Tan upset second-seeded Australian Open semifinalist Madison Keys.
|Abierto Akron Zapopan
Feb. 21-27, 2022
Guadalajara, Mexico
$239,477
Results for Monday, February 21, 2022
Singles – First Round
H. Tan (FRA) d. [2] M. Keys (USA) 64 16 61
A. K. Schmiedlova (SVK) d. [5] N. Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 61 64
[6] S. Stephens (USA) d. [Q] B. Fruhvirtova (CZE) 62 62
M. Bouzkova (CZE) d. [7] M. Doi (JPN) 46 75 64
A. Kalinskaya (RUS) d. [8] Q. Zheng (CHN) 63 26 62
A. Potapova (RUS) d. L. Tsurenko (UKR) 64 22 ret. (left elbow injury)
Q. Wang (CHN) d. L. Davis (USA) 62 61
[Q] L. Bronzetti (ITA) d. [WC] C. McNally (USA) 67(5) 63 63
Doubles – First Round
[1] E. Lechemia (FRA) / I. Neel (USA) d. E. Silva (GBR) / K. Zimmermann (BEL) 62 75
N. Hibino (JPN) / P. Kania-Chodun (POL) d. C. Osorio (COL) / P. Udvardy (HUN) 26 75 10-5
P. Plipuech (THA) / A. Sutjiadi (INA) d. [WC] L. Pigossi (BRA) / R. Zarazua (MEX) 64 46 10-7
Order of Play for Tuesday, February 22, 2022
ESTADIO AKRON starts at 2pm
[4] C. Osorio (COL) vs V. Tomova (BUL)
Not Before 4pm
[WC] K. Volynets (USA) vs [3] S. Sorribes Tormo (ESP)
Not Before 7pm
[1] E. Raducanu (GBR) vs [SR] D. Saville (AUS)
M. Frech (POL) vs [WC] R. Zarazua (MEX)
COURT 1 starts at 2pm
P. Udvardy (HUN) vs X. Wang (CHN)
[Q] R. Masarova (ESP) vs C. Paquet (FRA)
[Q] C. Dolehide (USA) vs L. Zhu (CHN)
[After suitable rest] S. Sorribes Tormo (ESP) / S. Stephens (USA) vs [4] C. Harrison (USA) / S. Santamaria (USA)
COURT 2 starts at 2pm
[Q] H. Baptiste (USA) vs [Q] V. Kuzmova (SVK)
[3] K. Christian (USA) / L. Marozava (BLR) vs [WC] L. Bronzetti (ITA) / S. Errani (ITA)
[After suitable rest] K. Bondarenko (UKR) / K. Piter (POL) vs [2] H. Baptiste (USA) / C. McNally (USA)
