WILSON Tennis Rackets RELEASES The New “Clash”

Wilson Clash v2 launched today. Photo credit: Wilson

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today launched the Clash v2 tennis racket featuring thoughtful upgrades and a dynamic design .

“At Wilson, we pride ourselves on pushing the boundaries of innovation in racquet sports,” said Hans-Martin Reh, Global General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. “The Clash v2 takes our most playable racket to another level, welcoming an ever-growing global tennis community to the sport with a racket that offers incredible power without compromising control. Players can truly play fearless with the Clash v2.”

Always pushing the boundaries, Clash v2 allows players to up their power without compromising consistency or control. Its updated carbon mapping in the patented FORTYFIVE° frame technology allows extreme flexibility and best-in-class stability while swinging freely. Thoughtful construction enhancements in the tip and a 16%* larger sweet spot also allow for more precise shot making and a softer feel on impact.

Clash v2 is available exclusively on wilson.com beginning today and launches globally across Wilson’s retail partners on March 4.

Pricing is $269 for the Clash 100 v2, Clash 100 Pro v2, Clash 98 v2, Clash 100L v2, Clash 100UL v2 and Clash 108 v2. Clash 26 v2 and Clash 25 v2 are available for $119.

For more information, please visit wilson.com or follow @wilsontennis #ClashAroundTheWorld on social.

*Determined via COR (coefficient of restitution) test against Clash 100 v1.

