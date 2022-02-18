Don't Miss
- WILSON Tennis Rackets RELEASES The New “Clash”
- Tennis Stars Genie Bouchard, Sofia Kenin, Tommy Haas, Sam Querrey Playing Exo at Sherwood Country Club
- De Minaur denies allegations of false Covid-19 pass, set to join Djokovic next week in Dubai
- Venus and Serena Williams Cover Harper’s BAZAAR’s March 2022 Legacy Issue, Tell Their Story
- Citi Taste of Tennis returns to Indian Wells Monday, March 7th
- Ricky’s preview and picks for the Doha second round: Murray vs. Bautista Agut and Cilic vs. Van de Zandschulp
- Djokovic willing to pay price of not playing Grand Slams in order to not get the vaccine
- “Cincy Tennis” aka The Western & Southern Open Ticket Packages go On Sale February 24
- Top Doubles Teams to Play First-Ever Bryan Brothers Cup
- Ricky’s preview and picks for this week’s ATP events in Doha, Marseille, Rio de Janeiro, and Delray Beach
- FÉLIX AUGER-ALIASSIME REMPORTE SON PREMIER TITLE IN ROTTERDAM • Win Over Tsitsipas
- Title at last for Auger-Aliassime, who triumphs in Rotterdam Tennis over Tsitsipas
- Indoor Queen: Kontaveit Rallies Past Sakkari to Capture St. Petersburg Title with 20th Straight Indoor Win
- MY TENNIS LFE SEASON 6 • Ajla Tomljanovic and J.J. Wolf
- ATP Tennis Draws• ABN AMRO ROTTERDAM – The Netherlands • Including Wheelchair Events
Tennis Stars Genie Bouchard, Sofia Kenin, Tommy Haas, Sam Querrey Playing Exo at Sherwood Country Club
-
- Updated: February 18, 2022
|See Sofia Kenin, Eugenie Bouchard, Sam Querrey, and Tommy Haas compete in the SoCal Honda Dealers Helpful Cup on March 5 at Sherwood Country Club!
Querrey and Kenin will play as a team against Haas and Bouchard, each playing a set of singles and then pairing for a deciding mixed doubles match. Tickets and unique VIP Packages, including access to the VIP Player Party, Backstage Meet and Greet, and “Play with the Pros” Hitting Sessions, are on Sale at ChampionsSeriesTennis.com.
Use code “CHAMPS” to save 10% on tickets and VIP Packages.
The player party includes:
*Full buffet Lunch
*Open bar (beer & wine)
*Exclusive Q&A sessions with all four headlining players
Play with the Pros
*Compete in a one-hour group hitting session with two of the tournament headlining players on the arena court
*10:00 AM – Sam Querrey & Sofia Kenin
*11:00 AM – Tommy Haas & Eugenie Bouchard
*Autographed photo of participant with all four headlining players
Book your spot here.