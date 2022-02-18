Tennis Stars Genie Bouchard, Sofia Kenin, Tommy Haas, Sam Querrey Playing Exo at Sherwood Country Club

See Sofia Kenin, Eugenie Bouchard, Sam Querrey, and Tommy Haas compete in the SoCal Honda Dealers Helpful Cup on March 5 at Sherwood Country Club!



Querrey and Kenin will play as a team against Haas and Bouchard, each playing a set of singles and then pairing for a deciding mixed doubles match. Tickets and unique VIP Packages, including access to the VIP Player Party, Backstage Meet and Greet, and “Play with the Pros” Hitting Sessions, are on Sale at ChampionsSeriesTennis.com.



Use code “CHAMPS” to save 10% on tickets and VIP Packages.



The player party includes:



*Full buffet Lunch

*Open bar (beer & wine)

*Exclusive Q&A sessions with all four headlining players



Play with the Pros



*Compete in a one-hour group hitting session with two of the tournament headlining players on the arena court

*10:00 AM – Sam Querrey & Sofia Kenin

*11:00 AM – Tommy Haas & Eugenie Bouchard

*Autographed photo of participant with all four headlining players



Book your spot here.