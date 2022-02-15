Top Doubles Teams to Play First-Ever Bryan Brothers Cup

Tournament hosts Bob and Mike Bryan, the 10-time World No. 1 team, will take the court themselves for an exhibition match on Wednesday, March. 23rd.



The event will also feature activities outside the match action, including a pro-am with the Bryans, a concert starring the Bryan Brothers Band and a clinic with coaches and pros participating in the tournament.



The five teams that have been confirmed for the Bryan Brothers Cup include:



Ram (USA) + Salisbury (Great Britain): Winners of five titles together while appearing in eight other finals • Titles include 2021 US Open and 2020 Australian Open • Reached seven finals during 2021 season, including runner-up finishes at Australian Open and ATP Finals • Ram, an NCAA doubles champion at the University of Illinois, has won 22 total titles while Salisbury has claimed eight.



Murray (Great Britain) + Soares (Brazil): In 22 finals together, they have won 12 titles. Finished as No. 1 team in the World in 2016 after winning both the Australian and US Opens • Again reached US Open final in 2021 • Murray owns 26 career titles while Soares has been victorious at 35 tournaments.



Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) + Austin Krajicek (USA): Partnered together at the US Open and ATP Masters 1000 in Cincinnati in 2019. Roger-Vasselin is a former French Open doubles champion and has captured 22 doubles titles while Krajicek owns four titles and is a former NCAA doubles champion from Texas A&M University.



Raven Klaassen (South Africa) + Ben McLachlan (Japan): Have collected a pair of ATP Tour doubles titles together. Klaasen is a former Wimbledon finalist who has collected 18 doubles titles. McLachlan is a seven-time ATP Tour doubles titleholder.



Sander Gille (Belgium) + Joran Vliegen (Belgium): Winners of five titles in three seasons together • Have also appeared in two other finals. They have never reached a final with another partner • Gille played at East Tennessee State University while Vliegen competed for East Carolina University.



Three additional teams will be added to the field for the Bryan Brothers Cup while the entrants for the U.S. Women’s Clay Court Championship will be announced in March.