“Cincy Tennis” aka The Western & Southern Open Ticket Packages go On Sale February 24

Weeklong “Full Series” and multi-day “Mini Plan” ticket packages for the Aug. 13-21 Western & Southern Open will go on sale at 10 a.m. on February 24th.



“Whether looking to entertain clients, planning a summer vacation or a die-hard tennis fan who doesn’t want to miss any of the action, there is a ticket package that will suit your needs,” said Western & Southern Open COO Katie Haas. “Taking advantage of these packages will afford fans the opportunity to lock in great seats to see these world class athletes in August.”



Full Series packages include the same Center Court seats for all 16 sessions over the nine days of the tournament and include offerings from six different seating areas. Ticket holders may also enjoy action on seven other match courts and nine practice courts as well as access to all public food and drink offerings at the venue. Each package includes a parking pass for every two seats and select packages offer additional perks.



Four Mini Plans are available for the Western & Southern Open:



• Opening Weekend: Saturday, Aug. 13 + Sunday, Aug. 14 (Sessions 1-3)

• Early Action: Monday, Aug. 15 + Tuesday, Aug. 16 (Sessions 4-7)

• Midweek Madness: Wednesday, Aug. 17 + Thursday, Aug. 18 (Sessions 8-11)

• Finals Weekend: Friday, Aug. 19 + Saturday, Aug. 20 + Sunday, Aug. 21 (Sessions 12-16)



In addition to reserved Center Court seating in either the Loge or Terrace level, Mini Plans include access to the other seven match courts and nine practice courts, all public food and drink offerings at the venue and one parking pass for every two seats in the package.



The tickets will be sold beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 via www.wsopen.com, and more information about the offerings is available on the website now. Individual session tickets will be available in Spring.



The Western & Southern Open features an ATP Masters 1000 as well as a WTA 1000 tournament in the same week at the same venue, making it one of five events to host concurrent top tier tour tournaments along with Indian Wells, Calif., Madrid, Miami and Rome.



Since becoming a single-week tournament featuring both tours in 2011, the Western & Southern Open has attracted more than 1.8 million spectators, including ticket buyers who have traveled to Cincinnati from all 50 states and more than 35 countries. International broadcast agreements deliver coverage to more than 50 million viewers in over 160 countries.



In late 2021, it was announced the tournament’s sponsorship with Western & Southern Financial Group, which began in 2002, would be extended, continuing the longest naming rights agreement of a North American tennis tournament for an additional three years.



In 2022, the Western & Southern Open will feature digital back wall signage, which have not previously been used at a combined ATP and WTA event in North America. The 2021 singles championships were won by Ashleigh Barty and Alexander Zverev while the doubles titles were claimed by Sam Stosur & Zhang Shuai and Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos.



The Western & Southern Open is held annually at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.



More information on tickets can be found at www.wsopen.com.