FÉLIX AUGER-ALIASSIME REMPORTE SON PREMIER TITLE IN ROTTERDAM • Win Over Tsitsipas
- Updated: February 14, 2022
|After winning the ATP Cup with Denis Shapovalov, Brayden Schnur and Steven Diez a few weeks ago, Félix Auger-Aliassime (Montreal, QC) won his first singles ATP title today. He defeated World no. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, an ATP 500 Series event in Rotterdam, Netherlands. In addition to breaking his eight-match losing streak in ATP finals, the Canadian also snapped a five-match losing skid against the Greek.
With this win, the 21-year-old Montrealer becomes the first Canadian player since Shapovalov (Stockholm 2019) to be crowned in singles on the ATP Tour. In addition to his win over Tsitsipas, his run to his maiden title included wins over Egor Gerasimov (3-6, 6-2, 6-2), renowned Brits Andy Murray (6-3, 6-4) and Cameron Norrie (7-5, 7-6 (4)), as well as World no. 7 Andrey Rublev (6-7 [5], 6-4, 6-2) of Russia. Ironically, this first trophy for Auger-Aliassime comes in Rotterdam, at the same tournament where he made his ATP main draw debut in 2018 as a wildcard.
“It’s been not the smoothest road since my first final three years ago,” said Auger-Aliassime in front of the crowd. “It’s been an amazing day for me to get this first title and especially here, [where] I’ve done my first ATP main draw a couple years ago so I guess it’s right that I get my first ATP title here. Thank you for making it a special week that I will remember for the rest of my life. It’s the happiest day of my career and hopefully this is the first of many to come.”
Tsitsipas reached the final with wins over no. 46 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain), no. 48 Ilya Ivashka (Belarus), no. 34 Alex de Minaur (Australia) and no. 137 Jiri Lehecka (Czech Republic). Despite an easier road to the final championship match than Auger-Aliassime, the winner of seven career ATP titles put on an excellent show for the fans at the Rotterdam Ahoy and congratulated the Quebec native on his performance.
“I would like to congratulate Félix for this incredible achievement,” said Tsitsipas after the match. “The first [title] is the most special one, [for] you and your team, with all the efforts that you put in and all the sacrifices [you made] every single day. I hope you keep winning those titles.”
Auger-Aliassime started the match with a lot of energy, breaking the Greek in the opening game. The Montrealer also excelled on serve, giving up only two points to his rival in the first set. In full control of the match, the Canadian continued to dominate in the second frame, winning four consecutive points to break Tsitsipas’ serve in the first game and firmly establish his lead. Like a locomotive, Auger-Alissiame continued to turn up the pressure by winning three straight games to take an insurmountable lead at 5-1. He finally put an end to his long drought in ATP finals a few minutes later by putting the final touches on a match that lasted one hour, 19 minutes and one in which he largely overwhelmed his opponent.
“It was the power of hard work, Félix’s consistency and patience that did the trick today. He was determined, calm and focused on being a better tennis player every day and today is obviously a welcome relief [for him] to win his first title,” said his coach Frédéric Fontang.
Auger-Aliassime is having a great start to the year. In addition to winning the ATP Cup, he reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open before being defeated by eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev in a riveting match 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-7 (2), 5-7, 4-6. The Canadian now also has 6 wins over Top 15 players this season and is currently the tour leader in match wins with twelve.
With a first title now under his belt, he is expected to move up to No. 8, the highest ranking of his career.
|Après avoir remporté la Coupe ATP il y a quelques semaines en compagnie de Denis Shapovalov, Brayden Schnur et Steven Diez, Félix Auger-Aliassime (Montréal, QC) a obtenu aujourd’hui son premier titre ATP en simple. Pour ce faire, il a eu raison de la quatrième raquette mondiale Stefanos Tsitsipas en deux manches de 6-4 et 6-2 en finale du tournoi ABN AMRO World Tennis, une épreuve du Circuit 500 de l’ATP présentée à Rotterdam, aux Pays-Bas. En plus de briser sa séquence de huit défaites en finale d’un tournoi ATP, le Canadien a également mis un terme à une série de cinq défaites consécutives face au Grec.Grâce à ce gain, le Montréalais de 21 ans devient le premier joueur canadien depuis Shapovalov (Stockholm en 2019) à être couronné en simple sur le circuit.
Outre sa victoire contre Tsitsipas, son parcours comprend également des gains aux dépens d’Egor Gerasimov (3-6, 6-2, 6-2), des réputés Britanniques Andy Murray (6-3, 6-4) et Cameron Norrie (7-5, 7-6 [4]) ainsi que du Russe Andrey Rublev (6-7 [5], 6-4 et 6-2), 7e mondial. Comble d’ironie, ce premier trophée pour Auger-Aliassime survient également au tournoi de Rotterdam, où il avait joué en 2018 le premier match de sa carrière au tableau principal d’une épreuve ATP grâce à un laissez-passer qu’il avait reçu.« Le chemin n’a pas été des plus faciles depuis ma première finale il y a trois ans », a confié Auger-Aliassime devant la foule. « C’est incroyable de remporter mon premier titre aujourd’hui, surtout ici [où] j’ai disputé mon premier match de tableau principal d’un tournoi de l’ATP il y a quelques années. C’est donc fantastique que ce soit ici que je gagne mon premier trophée de l’ATP. Merci d’avoir fait de cette semaine un moment dont je me souviendrai toute ma vie. C’est le plus beau jour de ma carrière et j’espère que c’est le premier d’une longue série de titres. »
Tsitsipas avait atteint la finale grâce à des victoires face à l’Espagnol Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (46e), au Biélorusse Ilya Ivashka (48e), à l’Australien Alex de Minaur (34e) et au Tchèque Jiri Lehecka (137e). Malgré un parcours un peu plus aisé que celui d’Auger-Aliassime, le détenteur de sept trophées ATP a su offrir un excellent spectacle aux amateurs présents au Rotterdam Ahoy et a tenu à féliciter le Québécois pour sa performance.
« J’aimerais féliciter Félix pour cette incroyable réussite », a déclaré Tsitsipas après le match. « Le premier [titre] est le plus spécial, [pour] toi et ton équipe, avec tous les efforts que tu as investis et tous les sacrifices que tu as faits chaque jour. J’espère que tu en gagneras plusieurs autres. »
Auger-Aliassime a commencé le match avec beaucoup d’énergie, brisant le Grec dès le premier jeu. Le Montréalais a également excellé au service, ne concédant que deux points à son rival lors du premier engagement. En pleine possession de ses moyens, le Canadien a refait le coup à la manche suivante, remportant quatre points consécutifs pour ravir le service de Tsitsipas au premier jeu et s’installer fermement aux commandes de la rencontre. Telle une locomotive, Auger-Alissiame a ensuite accentué la pression en gagnant trois jeux de suite pour prendre une insurmontable avance à 5-1. Il a finalement mis fin à sa longue disette en finale de tournois ATP quelques minutes plus tard en mettant le point final à cette rencontre d’une heure et 19 minutes de jeu au cours de laquelle il a largement dominé son adversaire.
« C’est la force du travail, la constance de Félix et la patience qui ont fait son œuvre aujourd’hui. Il était déterminé, calme et concentré à être un meilleur joueur de tennis tous les jours et aujourd’hui, c’est évidemment un bon soulagement [pour lui] de gagner son premier titre », a souligné son entraineur Frédéric Fontang.
Auger-Aliassime connait un excellent début d’année. En plus d’avoir soulevé la Coupe ATP, il a atteint les quarts de finale des Internationaux d’Australie avant d’être défait par l’éventuel finaliste Daniil Medvedev dans un match exceptionnel de 76 (4), 6-3, 6-7 (2), 5-7 et 4-6. Le Canadian présente également maintenant 6 victoires contre des joueurs du top 15 mondial et il est actuellement le leader sur le circuit pour le nombre de rencontres remportées (12).
Ce titre maintenant en poche, il pourrait prochainement se hisser au 8e rang du classement de l’ATP, l’échelon le plus élevé de sa carrière.