Rotterdam ATP Tennis • Singles, Doubles and Qualifying Draws and Order Of Play for February 8, 2022

No. 5-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada faces qualifier Jiri Lehecka in Rotterdam on Tuesday.







ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Rotterdam Ahoy

Rotterdam, Netherlands

February 7-13, 2022

€1,208,315



The first edition of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, held in 1974, was won by Dutch tennis ace Tom Okker. Tennis fans in The Netherlands had to wait until 1995 for another Dutchman, Richard Krajicek, to title at the indoor hard-court event. Winners in the intervening years have included illustrious players, such as Arthur Ashe, Jimmy Connors, Björn Borg, Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg. Since then, stars, such as Roger Federer, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Lleyton Hewitt and Andy Murray, have all lifted the trophy. These days, Richard Krajicek is the long-time Rotterdam Tournament Director.

