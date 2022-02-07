- Dallas ATP Tennis • Singles, Doubles and Qualifying Draws and Order Of Play for February 8, 2022
- Rotterdam ATP Tennis • Singles, Doubles and Qualifying Draws and Order Of Play for February 8, 2022
- St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results and Order of Play for February 8th, 2022
- Ricky’s Tennis preview and picks for this week’s ATP events in Rotterdam, Dallas, and Buenos Aires
- Sousa, Ramos-Vinolas, and Bublik kick off February swing with ATP titles
- Andy Murray Will Skip Roland Garros and Clay Season
- Brayden Schnur, Steven Diez, Peter Polansky and Alexis Galarneau to Represent Canada at Davis Cup in The Netherlands
- Rotterdam Tennis Update • Andy MURRAY, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Replace Medvedev and Sinner
- Rotterdam ATP Tennis • Singles, Doubles and Qualifying Draws and Order Of Play •
- CITI TASTE OF TENNIS INDIAN WELLS • March 7
- Federer confirms plans for 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London…doubles with Nadal?
- Barty, Djokovic, Raducanu, Medvedev Lead Laureus Nominees
- Tommy Paul Receives Delray Beach Open Wild Card
- Tennis Matches In Reno, Nevada, For U.S. Davis Cup vs. Colombia • Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda Lead U.S.
- Legends Unite: Rafa Nadal Joins Forces With Roger Federer For Laver Cup 2022
Rotterdam ATP Tennis • Singles, Doubles and Qualifying Draws and Order Of Play for February 8, 2022
-
- Updated: February 7, 2022
ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament
Rotterdam Ahoy
Rotterdam, Netherlands
February 7-13, 2022
€1,208,315
Stars Rising in Rotterdam
The first edition of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, held in 1974, was won by Dutch tennis ace Tom Okker. Tennis fans in The Netherlands had to wait until 1995 for another Dutchman, Richard Krajicek, to title at the indoor hard-court event. Winners in the intervening years have included illustrious players, such as Arthur Ashe, Jimmy Connors, Björn Borg, Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg. Since then, stars, such as Roger Federer, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Lleyton Hewitt and Andy Murray, have all lifted the trophy. These days, Richard Krajicek is the long-time Rotterdam Tournament Director.
Rotterdam Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Tuesday, February 8th: Click Here