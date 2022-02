St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results and Order of Play for February 8th, 2022

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland squeezed out a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(5) win over Veronika Kudermetova in her St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy opener. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL

Belinda Bencic made a spirited rally into round two of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The Olympic gold-medal champion battled back from a break down in the final set squeezing out a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(5) win over Veronika Kudermetova in her St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy opener.

No.8 seed Elise Mertens needed over two hours to mount a comeback over Australian Open quarterfinalist Alizé Cornet in a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 first-round triumph. Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit stopped Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

St. Petersburg, Russia

February 7-13th, 2022

WTA 500 Level Tournament

Prize Money: $703, 580