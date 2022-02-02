- Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe Takes Some Time Off Due To A Sore Elbow
- Ajla Tomljanovic to Wear Original Penquin
- Tennis Star Lt. Joseph Hunt Passing Remembered Today
- Althea Gibson’s “I Always Wanted To Be Somebody” Autobiography Re-Released
- Ricky’s Tennis preview and picks for this week’s ATP events in Montpellier, Pune, and Cordoba
- Australian Open 2022 Trophy Photo Gallery – Kokkinakis/Kyrgios, Nadal, Dodig/Mladenovic, and More
- Global Chick Does A Wrap Of the Australian Asterisk Open For Tennis | 10sBalls
- Nadal comes back from two sets down, stuns Medvedev to make history by winning Australian Open 2022
- Australian Open 2022 – Tennis Trophy Photo Gallery of Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev
- Australian Tennis Star Ashleigh Barty Ends Her Australian Open drought with Championship Win
- Australian Open Trophy Photo Gallery of Ash Barty, Kyrgios, Kokkinakis, and More
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Australian Open men’s singles final: Medvedev vs. Nadal
- Australian Open Tennis Photo Gallery • Medvedev, Barty, Rafa Nadal and More
- Nadal vs. Medvedev in the Australian Open final following respective wins over Berrettini and Tsitsipas
- Australian Open 2022 Updated Singles Tennis Draws, Results and Day 13 Order Of Play
Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe Takes Some Time Off Due To A Sore Elbow
-
- Updated: February 2, 2022
The 2022 tennis calendar has started in full swing with as successful and drama filled Australian Open. Now there is a full calendar of tennis tournaments ( most with full crowds and cover19 restrictions ). We are very sad to report that American Frances Tiafoe has just posted on his social media that he will be taking some time off due to elbow problems.
We just encourage all the tennis fans to go and show your love and support for a quick and strong recovery.
Below is his statement from Frances Tiafoe’s Instagram.
“Just wanted to update y’all I’ve been dealing with a elbow problem for a little while now. I will be taking some time off to fix the issue. Not the most ideal start of the year but imma be back soon enough. See y’all soon 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿. #assignmenthasntchanged#TMC🏁🏁🏁#godstiming🤞🏿🤞🏿🤞🏿”