Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe Takes Some Time Off Due To A Sore Elbow

The 2022 tennis calendar has started in full swing with as successful and drama filled Australian Open. Now there is a full calendar of tennis tournaments ( most with full crowds and cover19 restrictions ). We are very sad to report that American Frances Tiafoe has just posted on his social media that he will be taking some time off due to elbow problems.

We just encourage all the tennis fans to go and show your love and support for a quick and strong recovery.

Below is his statement from Frances Tiafoe’s Instagram.

“Just wanted to update y’all I’ve been dealing with a elbow problem for a little while now. I will be taking some time off to fix the issue. Not the most ideal start of the year but imma be back soon enough. See y’all soon 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿. #assignmenthasntchanged#TMC🏁🏁🏁#godstiming🤞🏿🤞🏿🤞🏿”