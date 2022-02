Ajla Tomljanovic to Wear Original Penquin

Ajla Tomlajnovic has a new—classic—partner: Pete the Penguin.

Tomljanovic has signed on as the first tennis brand ambassador for Original Penguin, a division of Perry Ellis International.

For over 60 years Original Penguin, and its namesake icon Pete the Penguin, has been adorned and adored by fans of leisure and sport. Now Original Penguin is stepping into tennis.

Tomljanovic will wear Original Penquin’s 2022 spring collection, which is available starting in April.