Don't Miss
- Federer confirms plans for 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London…doubles with Nadal?
- Barty, Djokovic, Raducanu, Medvedev Lead Laureus Nominees
- Tommy Paul Receives Delray Beach Open Wild Card
- Tennis Matches In Reno, Nevada, For U.S. Davis Cup vs. Colombia • Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda Lead U.S.
- Legends Unite: Rafa Nadal Joins Forces With Roger Federer For Laver Cup 2022
- Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe Takes Some Time Off Due To A Sore Elbow
- Ajla Tomljanovic to Wear Original Penquin
- Tennis Star Lt. Joseph Hunt Passing Remembered Today
- Althea Gibson’s “I Always Wanted To Be Somebody” Autobiography Re-Released
- Ricky’s Tennis preview and picks for this week’s ATP events in Montpellier, Pune, and Cordoba
- Australian Open 2022 Trophy Photo Gallery – Kokkinakis/Kyrgios, Nadal, Dodig/Mladenovic, and More
- Global Chick Does A Wrap Of the Australian Asterisk Open For Tennis | 10sBalls
- Nadal comes back from two sets down, stuns Medvedev to make history by winning Australian Open 2022
- Australian Open 2022 – Tennis Trophy Photo Gallery of Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev
- Australian Tennis Star Ashleigh Barty Ends Her Australian Open drought with Championship Win
Legends Unite: Rafa Nadal Joins Forces With Roger Federer For Laver Cup 2022
-
- Updated: February 3, 2022
Legends unite in London: 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal returns to partner Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.
|Iconic champions Federer and Nadal have confirmed they will be teaming up later this year for the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, to be held at The O2 in London from September 23-25, 2022.
Both players will represent Team Europe as they take on Team World in a bid to retain the Laver Cup for a fifth successive time under the watchful eye of captain Bjorn Borg.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public in early March, with a variety of Premium Hospitality Ticket packages available from Monday, February 7, 2022.
Nadal stunned the world in an epic Australian Open final on Sunday night, coming back from two sets down to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev and become the first man in history to win 21 Grand Slam titles.
Federer, one of the first to congratulate his great rival and friend, is delighted he will be joining him in London for the Laver Cup.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year and Laver Cup is very much part of my plan. It’s no secret that I love the event and I’m super excited to be returning to The O2 and to London, one of the greatest cities in the world,” said 20-time Grand Slam Champion Roger Federer.
“Rafa is an incredible person and an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. He messaged me on social media after the Laver Cup in Boston last year suggesting we play doubles in London and I am definitely up for a Laver Cup ‘Fedal’ comeback!” Federer continued.
|Nadal has been part of the Laver Cup twice, in Prague and then again Geneva in 2019.
He paired up with Federer for their first and only doubles match together at the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague back in 2017, delighting fans who revelled in the unique experience of the long-time rivals becoming teammates as they beat Americans Sam Querrey and Jack Sock in three sets.
“The Laver Cup is such a unique event and I’ve loved competing in it,” said Nadal.
“I suggested to Roger we should play doubles together in London and he seems keen, so now we just need to persuade our captain Bjorn!”
“Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great and if we’re able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers.”
Team Europe captain Borg is naturally thrilled to be able to name two of the sport’s greatest players as his first two “Captain’s Picks” as he builds Team Europe for 2022.
“It doesn’t get much better than being able to select Rafa and Roger for the Laver Cup in London,” said Borg.
“What Rafa just achieved at the Australian Open last weekend was incredible. He embodies the spirit of our game and we are so lucky to have him and Roger as role models for our sport. Two great champions, one incredible city and an iconic venue – it is going to be truly momentous.”
“We first saw in Prague the excitement and buzz created by Roger and Rafa playing doubles together. Then, in Geneva, just having them side by side, coaching each other and cheering their teammates on from the player bench gave everyone a view into what makes them special.”
Named in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, the Laver Cup is played on a dramatic black court that will be constructed within The O2, a 20,000 seat arena. The three-day team competition pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the World.
Since its inception six years ago, the Laver Cup has established itself as one of the most prestigious tennis events on the calendar, bringing together top-class tennis and entertainment with premium partners and hospitality offerings to create an unrivaled spectacle for sports fans around the world.
For full details of all hospitality packages which are available from Monday, February 7 visit LaverCup.com.
Multi-session tickets, excluding hospitality, will go on sale in early March, with a limited number of single session tickets to follow. Prices for multi-session tickets and single session tickets will start at £185 and £20 (excluding VAT and fees), respectively.
← Previous Story Ajla Tomljanovic to Wear Original Penquin