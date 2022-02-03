Legends Unite: Rafa Nadal Joins Forces With Roger Federer For Laver Cup 2022

Nadal has been part of the Laver Cup twice, in Prague and then again Geneva in 2019.



He paired up with Federer for their first and only doubles match together at the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague back in 2017, delighting fans who revelled in the unique experience of the long-time rivals becoming teammates as they beat Americans Sam Querrey and Jack Sock in three sets.



“The Laver Cup is such a unique event and I’ve loved competing in it,” said Nadal.



“I suggested to Roger we should play doubles together in London and he seems keen, so now we just need to persuade our captain Bjorn!”



“Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great and if we’re able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers.”



Team Europe captain Borg is naturally thrilled to be able to name two of the sport’s greatest players as his first two “Captain’s Picks” as he builds Team Europe for 2022.



“It doesn’t get much better than being able to select Rafa and Roger for the Laver Cup in London,” said Borg.



“What Rafa just achieved at the Australian Open last weekend was incredible. He embodies the spirit of our game and we are so lucky to have him and Roger as role models for our sport. Two great champions, one incredible city and an iconic venue – it is going to be truly momentous.”



“We first saw in Prague the excitement and buzz created by Roger and Rafa playing doubles together. Then, in Geneva, just having them side by side, coaching each other and cheering their teammates on from the player bench gave everyone a view into what makes them special.”



Named in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, the Laver Cup is played on a dramatic black court that will be constructed within The O2, a 20,000 seat arena. The three-day team competition pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the World.



Since its inception six years ago, the Laver Cup has established itself as one of the most prestigious tennis events on the calendar, bringing together top-class tennis and entertainment with premium partners and hospitality offerings to create an unrivaled spectacle for sports fans around the world.



For full details of all hospitality packages which are available from Monday, February 7 visit LaverCup.com.



Multi-session tickets, excluding hospitality, will go on sale in early March, with a limited number of single session tickets to follow. Prices for multi-session tickets and single session tickets will start at £185 and £20 (excluding VAT and fees), respectively.