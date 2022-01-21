Top Tennis Champions Set To Play In 2022 Delray Beach Open including Nick Krygios By VITACOST.com

While eyes are currently on the Australian Open, the tennis world will soon be shifting focus to the U.S. and Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com where four former champions – Reilly Opelka (2020), Frances Tiafoe (2018), Kevin Anderson (2012) and Kei Nishikori (2008) – are among the players who have entered the 30th anniversary tournament set for Feb. 11-20.
“We are thrilled to welcome an incredible field of players for our 30th anniversary event, ” Tournament Director Mark Baron said. “It is exciting to bring back many of our fan favorites in addition to some of the ATP Tour’s rising stars who will be making their debuts in Delray Beach.”
Tickets are available at YellowTennisBall.com and at the on-site box office (561-330-6000, 30 NW 1st Ave., Delray Beach FL 33444), with individual tickets starting at just $33. Seating options range from on-court “Best Seats in the House” and covered Veranda seating to reserved seats and courtside box seats, all with backs and armrests.
Here is an overview of the 2022 Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com field:
• Four former Delray Beach Open champions (Opelka – 2020, Tiafoe – 2018, Anderson – 2012, Nishikori – 2008)
• Three former Delray Beach Open finalists (Korda – 2021, Gojowczyk – 2018, Anderson– 2014 )
• Six players making their Delray Beach Open debuts (Daniel Altmaier, Jenson Brooksby, Maxime Cressy, James Duckworth, Marcos Giron, Oscar Otte)
• Three players who won ATP Tour Titles in 2021 (Anderson– Newport, Korda – Parma, Cameron Norrie – Los Cabos + ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells)
• Five players who reached the 2021 US Open Round of 16 (Brooksby, Gojowczyk, Opelka, Otte, Tiafoe)
• Eight countries represented
• Seven players aged 25 or younger (Youngest is 20-year-old Brandon Nakashima)
• Seven players aged 30 or older (Oldest is 37-year-old Andreas Seppi)
Below are the players on the 2022 official entry list released Monday:
(ATP Rank) Name Age, Country • Mini Bio
(12) Cameron Norrie26, Great Britain • Ended last season as World No. 12; 2021 Delray semifinalist
(29) Reilly Opelka25, USA • Owns a pair of ATP Tour titles; 2020 Delray champion
(34) Frances Tiafoe23, USA • Posted a career-high 33 match wins in 2021; 2018 Delray champion
(43) Sebastian Korda21, USA • Next Gen ATP Finals runner-up last season; 2021 Delray finalist
(46) Kei Nishikori32, Japan • Captured 12 titles; Youngest champion in Delray history in 2008 at 18
(49) James Duckworth29, Australia • Career-best 22 tour-level wins in 2021; First Delray appearance
(58) Jenson Brooksby21, USA • Won three ATP Challenger Tour titles in 2021; First Delray appearance
(66) Marcos Giron28, USA • Former NCAA singles champion at UCLA; First Delray appearance
(68) Brandon Nakashima20, USA • 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals semifinalist; 2020 Delray quarterfinalist
(69) Adrian Mannarino33, France • Has made 10 career ATP Tour finals; 2015 Delray semifinalist
(70) Maxime Cressy24, USA • Reached first Tour-level final earlier this month; First Delray appearance
(73) Jordan Thompson27, Australia • Surged to 2020 US Open Round of 16; Third Delray appearance
(82) Peter Gojowczyk32, Germany • 2021 US Open quarterfinalist as a qualifier; 2018 Delray finalist
(87) Daniel Altmaier23, Germany • Has three ATP Challenger Tour titles; First Delray appearance
(89) John Millman32, Australia • Beat Federer for 2018 US Open quarterfinals; Fourth time in Delray
(94) Tennys Sandgren30, USA • Three-time ATP Challenger Tour winner; Second Delray appearance
(96) Oscar Otte28, Germany • Possesses five ATP Challenger Tour titles; First Delray appearance
(97) Kevin Anderson35, South Africa • Two-time Major finalist; 2012 Delray champion
(101) Andreas Seppi37, Italy • Three-time ATP Tour titleholder; 2019 Delray quarterfinalist
(115) Nick Kyrgios26, Australia • Six-time ATP Tour titleholder; Second time in Delray
Singles main draw action for the ATP 250 event in the three-time National Civic League All-America city begins Monday, Feb. 14. The ATP 250 final takes place on Sunday, Feb. 20.
Kyrgios will play his first match in Delray Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. (session 7) while Tiafoe is scheduled to compete that night at 8 p.m. (session 8). Norrie will play his first match Wednesday evening, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. (session 10).
The full singles field for the 2022 event will feature 28 singles players including the initial entries, four spots given to qualifiers along with two wild cards.
Opening weekend Feb. 11-13 will include the ATP Champions Tour legends event capped off by the first-ever Delray Beach Open mixed doubles match featuring 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and her sister Bianca along with the 10-time ATP Tour No. 1 team Bob and Mike Bryan. Leylah Fernandez teams with Bob Bryan while Bianca Fernandez pairs with Mike Bryan for the match. The Fernandez sisters and the Bryan Brothers are two of four sets of siblings competing on opening weekend, including 1993 French Open doubles champions Luke and Murphy Jensen along with Americans James and Thomas Blake.
Qualifying for the ATP 250 event begins on Saturday Feb. 12, featuring Delray Beach resident Victor Lilov (17), a 2021 Wimbledon junior finalist who earned a wild card into the event thanks to clinching the Delray Beach Open’s Survivor Series title in November.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022, the Delray Beach stop on the global ATP Tour annually plays in front of over 60,000 fans and a television audience in more than 50 countries. On-site it’s 10 days of themed parties, live music and art, the Raeburn Winery Wine & Champagne Lounge, Grey Goose Tilted Bar featuring the Grey Goose Pineapple Slice (official cocktail), The Craft Bar hosted by Sipsmith Gin, Dano’s Tequila & Barrel of Monks Brewing, courtside tables & bottle service, on-court and covered seating and so much more at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, the winner of the USTA’s 2021 Outstanding Tennis Facility award.