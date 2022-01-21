Top Tennis Champions Set To Play In 2022 Delray Beach Open including Nick Krygios By VITACOST.com

While eyes are currently on the Australian Open, the tennis world will soon be shifting focus to the U.S. and Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com where four former champions – Reilly Opelka (2020), Frances Tiafoe (2018), Kevin Anderson (2012) and Kei Nishikori (2008) – are among the players who have entered the 30th anniversary tournament set for Feb. 11-20.