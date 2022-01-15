TENNIS CHANNEL AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2022 T.V. COVERAGE GETS UNDERWAY JANUARY 16

Daily Show, Analysis, Encore Highlightsset for Two-Week Event

Tennis Channel’s 15th year of Australian Open coverage will take place January 16-30, every day of the first major event on the annual tennis calendar. The network will provide live daily news, analysis, reports and highlights, starting with the first edition of Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open Sunday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m. ET.

Hosted by award-winning announcer Steve Weissman (@Steve_Weissman), Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open will run each afternoon at 5 p.m. ET January 16-30. Weissman will be joined by Hall of Famers Martina Navratilova (@Martina) and Lindsay Davenport (@LDavenport76), as well as Sports Illustrated’sand CBS 60 Minutes’ Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim). The team will break down all of the action in Melbourne for two hours every day, with half-hour editions January 27-30.

Starting on January 17, the network will air encore highlights of the best play Down Under.Former player and coach Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone) will bring viewers the multi-hour action, typically underway at 7 a.m. ET (complete schedule: www.tennischannel.com/schedule).

Between them, Navratilova, Davenport and Annacone have 20 Australian Open singles, doubles or mixed-doubles championships.

TennisChannel.com, Tennis.com and Baseline.Tennis.com will bring round-the-clock Australian Open coverage to users during the event, with the Tennis.com app providing news, scores, interviews, video features, tournament information and live blogs. Digital subscription service Tennis Channel Plus will make classic Australian Open matches available as well.

Live tournament updates will also appear on Tennis Channel’s social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/TennisChannel), Twitter (Twitter.com/TennisChannel) and Instagram (Instagram.com/Tennischannel), and Tennis Magazine’s Twitter (Twitter.com/Tennis) and Facebook (www.Facebook.com/TennisMedia) channels. Tennis Channel first covered the Australian Open in 2008.