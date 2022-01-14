Rafael Nadal and Dylan Alcott • Tennis Stars • Kia handover 130 fleet at new Kia Arena

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Kia fleet handover with Rafael Nadal and Dylan Alcott on Kia Arena at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on Thursday, January 13, 2022. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Fiona Hamilton/TENNIS AUSTRALIA

Grand Slam champions gave the Kia fleet a fitting send off.

Kia’s long-standing and valued partnership with the Australian Open was on show at the new 5,000 seat Kia Arena at Melbourne Park today for the official handover of the AO 2022 Kia fleet.

Kia ambassador and 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and Grand Slam champion and Paralympic gold medallist Dylan Alcott were on hand to accept the keys to the 130 cars that will keep players, officials and VIPs moving around Melbourne over the coming weeks.
The fleet of 130 vehicles will include the debut of the all-electric Kia EV6, the all-new Sportage SUV and Carnival people mover in celebration of 21 years as Major Partner of the Australian Open.

Prioritizing sustainability, Kia will look to grow the supply of electric vehicles for the event as part of a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.
Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley, Dylan Alcott, Rafael Nadal, and Kia Australia Chief Operating Officer Damien Meredith. Kia fleet handover with Rafael Nadal and Dylan Alcott on Kia Arena at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on Thursday, January 13, 2022. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Fiona Hamilton/TENNIS AUSTRALIA
Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley praised the two-decade long partnership between Kia and the AO.

 “The partnership between Kia and the Australian Open is one of the longest in Australian sport and we value and respect this unique relationship that has helped us grow the AO into the premium global sports and entertainment event that it is today,” Tiley said. “The Kia fleet, which includes the new all-electric cars for 2022, has become an iconic symbol of the AO, with the smartly branded AO Kia cars zipping around the city and keeping the AO on the move.” 

“It’s also a testament to our strong relationship that we are standing here on Kia Arena, a year-round symbol of the friendship between Kia and the AO at Melbourne Park.” 