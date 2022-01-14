Rafael Nadal and Dylan Alcott • Tennis Stars • Kia handover 130 fleet at new Kia Arena

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley praised the two-decade long partnership between Kia and the AO.



“The partnership between Kia and the Australian Open is one of the longest in Australian sport and we value and respect this unique relationship that has helped us grow the AO into the premium global sports and entertainment event that it is today,” Tiley said. “The Kia fleet, which includes the new all-electric cars for 2022, has become an iconic symbol of the AO, with the smartly branded AO Kia cars zipping around the city and keeping the AO on the move.”



“It’s also a testament to our strong relationship that we are standing here on Kia Arena, a year-round symbol of the friendship between Kia and the AO at Melbourne Park.”