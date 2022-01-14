- Australian Open Draws and Qualifying Results for 1/14/22
Australian Open Draws and Qualifying Results for 1/14/22
- Updated: January 14, 2022
Australian Open
Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
January 17-30, 2022
A$75,000,000
History At Stake at 2022 Australian Open
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is bidding to become the first Aussie woman since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to raise the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup in this 110th edition of the Australian Open. Reigning champion Naomi Osaka is competing for her third Australian Open title in the last four years. On the men’s side, if world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, is permitted to stay in the country and play, he is aiming for a record-extending 10th AO crown and a men’s record 21st major title. Rival Rafa Nadal, who beat Roger Federer to win the 2009 AO title, is also playing for a 21st Grand Slam crown. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who avenged his 2021 AO final loss to Djokovic beating the Serbian in the US Open final, plays for a second straight Slam title and continues his quest to reach the world No. 1 ranking. Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek are reigning men’s doubles champions. Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won the 2021 AO women’s doubles title. This is the 54th Australian Open of the Open Era.
Australian Open
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Coming First Week of Tournament
Women’s Doubles Draw: Coming First Week of Tournament
Qualifying Results for Friday, January 14: click here
Order of Play for Monday, January 17: Coming Soon