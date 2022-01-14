- Australian Open Draws and Qualifying Results for 1/14/22
Adelaide International 2 Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/15/22
- Updated: January 14, 2022
Adelaide International 2
Adelaide, Australia
January 10-15, 2022
Prize Money: $521,000
Adelaide’s Second Straight Week as Tournament Host
Adelaide returns hosting both ATP and WTA events for this second straight week. Gael Monfils and Karen Khachanov, who squared off in the Adelaide 1 final on Sunday with Monfils victorious, head the Adelaide 2 field along with second-seeded John Isner, fourth-seeded Marin Cilic and fifth-seeded Lloyd Harris. Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed and Elina Svitolina is seeded second in the women’s draw. This event was first held in Adelaide in 2020, when it was won by Andrey Rublev. Last year, because of the pandemic, it was temporarily moved to Melbourne, where Jannik Sinner lifted the trophy.
Adelaide International 2
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Women’s Results For Friday, January 14: click here
Men’s Results For Friday, January 14: click here
Order of Play for Saturday, January 15: click here