Jan 1, 2022 from Sydney Australia • The Tennis Begins • Happy New Year

Bernard Tomic's daily quote "Don't decrease the goal, increase the effort." Still waiting to hear where he will be playing this summer.



James Duckworth will be representing Australia at ATP Cup this year. James is one of the hardest working and professional tennis players on the ATP Tour. Unfortunately, his body is prone to injuries but it looks like James is in for a good run this year. Ducks 🦆 grew up in Sydney and will be having his family and friends coming to watch his debut .





Ducks and his new coach Wayne Arthurs have been working together for some time now. His recent success is down to great self belief in his game and a clearer game style. “It probably took a couple of months to gain some confidence, you know, playing aggressively.” And I think from that, the results continued to improve.

At the age of 29, James reached a career high of 47 and he reached the third round of Wimbledon. Australia’s captain Lleyton Hewitt said of Duck’s recent success, “He’s always had setbacks throughout his career. So, I think for him to keep bouncing back and responding in the way he has, is something we’re all extremely proud of.”

Italy will face Australia tomorrow evening, Tuesday Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

Garbine Muguruza will be focusing on winning events instead of reaching the top spot in the rankings.





@sarafoster Currently watching the ATP Cup doubles on Channel 9. Spain won both singles matches in straight sets.