Jan 1, 2022 from Sydney Australia • The Tennis Begins • Happy New Year

- Updated: January 1, 2022
Rafa has already been out on Rod Laver Arena this morning. He wishes us a Happy New Year! Bernard Tomic’s daily quote “Don’t decrease the goal, increase the effort.” Still waiting to hear where he will be playing this summer. Can’t wait to see him in action.
James Duckworth will be representing Australia at ATP Cup this year. James is one of the hardest working and professional tennis players on the ATP Tour. Unfortunately, his body is prone to injuries but it looks like James is in for a good run this year. Ducks 🦆 grew up in Sydney and will be having his family and friends coming to watch his debut .
Ducks and his new coach Wayne Arthurs have been working together for some time now. His recent success is down to great self belief in his game and a clearer game style. “It probably took a couple of months to gain some confidence, you know, playing aggressively.” And I think from that, the results continued to improve.
At the age of 29, James reached a career high of 47 and he reached the third round of Wimbledon. Australia’s captain Lleyton Hewitt said of Duck’s recent success, “He’s always had setbacks throughout his career. So, I think for him to keep bouncing back and responding in the way he has, is something we’re all extremely proud of.”
Italy will face Australia tomorrow evening, Tuesday Australian Eastern Daylight Time.
Garbine Muguruza will be focusing on winning events instead of reaching the top spot in the rankings.
Global Chick is about to order some really cool 2022 Summer Snoopy t-shirts from the Australian Open shop. Check it out online. Super cool prints. The garments are made of carefully sourced organic cotton. www.australianopenshop.com
Another cool brand is @favorite.daugther Tommy Haas’ wife Sara Foster and her sister Erin are behind this cool fashion label. Sara is one of the funniest people on Instagram right now. I am a little bit obsessed with her handbags and clothing style.
@sarafoster Currently watching the ATP Cup doubles on Channel 9. Spain won both singles matches in straight sets.