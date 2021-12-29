Sydney Tennis Classic Awards Wildcard for Nick Kyrgios

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Nick Kyrgios has accepted a wild card into the Sydney Tennis Classic. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup)
Nick Kyrgios has been awarded a wildcard for the Sydney Tennis Classic. Kyrgios will play in the new, one-off tournament at Sydney Olympic Park after playing in the Melbourne Summer Set.

Kyrgios said the Sydney Tennis Classic will be his final preparation before the Australian Open. 

“I’ve been training at home in Canberra and here in Sydney and I feel good after an extended break from the game,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the final hit-out before the AO, thanks to Tennis Australia for the opportunity to play.” 
World No. 1 Ash Barty returns to action. Photo credit: EPA
Fellow Australians Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur will also compete in the Sydney Tennis Classic. The WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament will immediately follow the ATP Cup. Qualifying matches will be played on 9 January with the main draw to be played from 10 to 15 January. 

Eighteen of the world’s top 24 women, including world No.3 Garbine Muguruza, former world No.1s Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep, Roland Garros 2020 champion Iga Swiatek, Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin, reigning US Open women’s champion Emma Raducanu and finalist Leylah Fernandez, will all compete in the Harbour City the week before the Australian Open. 

Fans can sit in the shade at Ken Rosewall Arena after its new canopy roof was introduced in late 2019. 

Tickets to the Sydney Tennis Classic are on sale via australiansummeroftennis.com/Sydney