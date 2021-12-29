Sydney Tennis Classic Awards Wildcard for Nick Kyrgios

Fellow Australians Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur will also compete in the Sydney Tennis Classic. The WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament will immediately follow the ATP Cup. Qualifying matches will be played on 9 January with the main draw to be played from 10 to 15 January.



Eighteen of the world’s top 24 women, including world No.3 Garbine Muguruza, former world No.1s Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep, Roland Garros 2020 champion Iga Swiatek, Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin, reigning US Open women’s champion Emma Raducanu and finalist Leylah Fernandez, will all compete in the Harbour City the week before the Australian Open.



Fans can sit in the shade at Ken Rosewall Arena after its new canopy roof was introduced in late 2019.



Tickets to the Sydney Tennis Classic are on sale via australiansummeroftennis.com/Sydney.