Don't Miss
- Dominic Thiem Uses Social Media To announce Update On his Tennis Schedule For 2022
- AO Arrival Day: Naomi Osaka, Mackenzie McDonald and More Arrive in Melbourne
- Tsispas • Tell Us You’re Russian without telling Us • or Australian, or Dutch, or American, Or…
- 10sBalls / TennisBalls Photos of ATP Players • Gael Monfils, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori, Dustin Brown, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe
- TennisBalls / 10sBalls Photos of WTA Players • Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa, Camila Giorgi, and Garbine Muguruza
- Was Abu Dhabi a tennis Super Spreader? The Spanish Armada went out with Covid • Rafa, Carlos Moya and Marc Lopez
- More News From 1996 Wimbledon Finalist MaliVai Washington’s Foundation
- Christmas Presents Come in All Forms • Some Came Early • Ask Judy Murray, Louise Pleming, Andy Murray, Nick Krygios
- 5 Reasons for the Season • Wimbledon Tennis Finalist • Mal Washington Foundation
- TennisBalls / 10sBalls Wishes the Tennis WORLD a Very Merry Christmas
- Summer Tennis Schedule From Oz • Leading up to Australian Open 2022
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN WILD CARDS • Sam Stosur, Daria Saville, Storm Sanders and Maddison Inglis
- There’s Still Time to Order Incrediwear Sports Supports
- Wishing You a Happy Holiday and a Joyful New Year!
- Félix Auger-Aliassime is Tennis Canada’s Male Player of The Year
Dominic Thiem Uses Social Media To announce Update On his Tennis Schedule For 2022
-
- Updated: December 28, 2021
Dominic Thiem is out of the 2022 Australian Open.
The 2020 US Open champion and AO finalist announced he will miss the Australian Open, which starts on January 17th.
December 28, 2021
The 15th-ranked Thiem will make his Tour-level return on January 31st on the red clay of Cordoba.
It will be Thiem’s first tournament since he injured his right wrist in his Mallorcan Open opener last June.