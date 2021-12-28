Dominic Thiem Uses Social Media To announce Update On his Tennis Schedule For 2022

Dominic Thiem is out of the Australian Open. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dominic Thiem is out of the 2022 Australian Open.

The 2020 US Open champion and AO finalist announced he will miss the Australian Open, which starts on January 17th.

The 15th-ranked Thiem will make his Tour-level return on January 31st on the red clay of Cordoba.

It will be Thiem’s first tournament since he injured his right wrist in his Mallorcan Open opener last June.