ATP CUP • Novak Djokovic Withdraws • France to play Austria • All The Teams and Players listed

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 ATP Cup. Team Serbia will now be led by world No.33 Dusan Lajovic.



France will replace Austria in Group B following the withdrawal of both Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak, with Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin set to line up for their country in Sydney.