10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Don't Miss
Home / Tennis News / ATP CUP • Novak Djokovic Withdraws • France to play Austria • All The Teams and Players listed

ATP CUP • Novak Djokovic Withdraws • France to play Austria • All The Teams and Players listed

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cup, which starts on January 1st. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco
World No.1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 ATP Cup. Team Serbia will now be led by world No.33 Dusan Lajovic. 

France will replace Austria in Group B following the withdrawal of both Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak, with Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin set to line up for their country in Sydney. 
Andrey Rublev, who tested positive for Coronavirus, is out of ATP Cup. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO
Team Russia’s Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy have also withdrawn, and Evgeny Karlovskiy comes in. 

Team USA’s Austin Krajicek has also withdrawn.  

The ATP Cup will begin on Saturday 1 January at 10.00am at both Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park.
LIST OF PLAYERS AND CAPTAINS as of December 29th:
SERBIA
Dusan Lajovic, Filip Krajinovic, Nikola Cacic, Matej Sabanov
Captain – Ivan Sabanov

GREAT BRITAIN
Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Liam Broady (Captain), Joe Salisbury, Jamie Murray
RUSSIA
Daniil Medvedev, Roman Safiullin, Evgeny Karlovskiy
Captain – Gilles Cervara

ARGENTINA
Diego Schwartzman, Federico Delbonis, Federico Coria, Maximo GonzalezAndres Molteni
Captain – Alejandro Fabbri

GERMANY
Alexander Zverev, Jan-Lennard Struff, Yannick Hanfmann, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Puetz
Captain – Michael Kohlmann

CHILE
Cristian Garin, Alejandro Tabilo, Tomas Barrios Vera
Captain – Jorge Aguilar

GREECE
Stefanos Tsitsipas, Michail Pervolarakis, Petros Tsitsipas, Markos Kalovelonis, Aristotelis Thanos
Captain – Apostolos Tsitsipas

SPAIN
Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Pedro Martinez
Captain – Daniel Gimeno-Traver

ITALY
Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Simone Bolelli, Fabio Fognini
Captain – Vincenzo Santopadre

GEORGIA
Nikoloz Basilashvili, Aleksandre Metreveli, Aleksandre Bakshi, Zura Tkemaladze, Saba Purtseladze
Captain – David Kvernadze

NORWAY
Casper Ruud, Viktor Durasovic, Lukas Hellum-Lilleengen, Leyton Rivera, Andreja Petrovic
Captain – Christian Ruud

USA
Taylor Fritz, John Isner, Brandon Nakashima, Rajeev Ram
Captain- Michael Russell

POLAND
Hubert Hurkacz, Kamil Majchrzak, Kacper Zuk, Jan Zielinski, Szymon Walkow
Captain – Marcin Matkowski

AUSTRALIA (Wildcard)
Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, Max Purcell, John Peers, Luke Saville
Captain – Lleyton Hewitt

CANADA
Felix Auger-Aliassime (Captain), Denis Shapovalov, Brayden Schnur, Steven Diez

FRANCE
Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech, Edouard Roger-Vasselin, Fabrice Martin
Captain – Nicolas Copin