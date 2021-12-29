Tennis on The Telly In U.K. & 2022 ATP Cup is Live on Tennis Channel December 31-January 9

Members of the Russian and Italian ATP Cup team pose for photographs after the ATP Cup Final at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 07 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

More than 50 Live Hours and 100 Overall are Planned for Television,

with Additional Coverage on Streaming Service Tennis Channel Plus. Top 20 Players are Set to Play Tournament-of-Nations Event

Tennis Channel will again be the exclusive U.S. home of the ATP Cup, which plans to feature the top players in men’s tennis, live December 31 through January 9. The tournament-of-nations competition gets underway in Australia Friday, Dec. 31, at 6 p.m. ET, when Spain takes on Chile. The United States, which did not participate in the tournament last year, will take on Canada Saturday, Jan. 1, at 6 p.m. ET.

Taking place at Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, the 2022 ATP Cup consists of 16 nations: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Britain, Canada, Chile, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Norway, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Spain and the United States. Arranged in round-robin pools of four, every country will play the others in its group, with winners competing in the semifinals and final. Head-to-head competition is determined by the winners of two singles and one doubles match, with two victories necessary for a win.

Tennis Channel will show 50 live hours of ATP Cup play live on television this year, and another 50 hours of encore competition. Telecasts typically take place at 6 p.m. ET and 1:30 a.m. ET (complete schedule below). The network will show ATP Cup matches and other events as part of its “Center Court” coverage. All competition at the 2022 ATP Cup will be available live and on-demand on Tennis Channel Plus, the network’s subscription streaming service.

The greatest players in men’s tennis battle in the ATP Cup. Stars who have entered the event include: Alexander Zverev (No. 3), Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 4), Andrey Rublev (No. 5), Matteo Berrettini (No. 7), Casper Rudd (No. 8), Hubert Hurkacz (No. 9), Jannik Sinner (No. 10), Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 11), Cameron Norrie (No. 12), Diego Schwartzman (No. 13), Denis Shapovalov (No. 14), Cristian Garin (No. 17), Aslan Karatsev (No. 18), Roberto Bautista Agut (No. 19), and Pablo Carreno Busta (No. 20).

The United States team is comprised of: Taylor Fritz, John Isner, Brandon Nakashima, Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. The Americans will play Canada, Germany and Britain in the group stage (https://www.atpcup.com/en/news/atp-cup-2022-schedule-released).

Serbia won the first ATP Cup tournament, defeating Spain in the final in 2020. In 2021 Russia won the event’s second cup over Italy in the championship.

Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone) and Taylor Townsend (@TaylorTownsend) will offer analysis during Tennis Channel’s coverage of the 2022 ATP Cup, alongside announcer Jason Goodall (@Jason_Goodall)

Live 2022 ATP Cup Coverage on Tennis Channel*

Date Time (ET) Event

Friday, Dec. 31 6:00 p.m., 1:30 a.m. Group Stage

Saturday, Jan. 1 6:00 p.m., 1:30 a.m. Group Stage

Sunday, Jan. 2 6:00 p.m., 1:30 a.m. Group Stage

Monday, Jan. 3 6:00 p.m., 1:30 a.m. Group Stage

Tuesday, Jan. 4 6:00 p.m., 1:30 a.m. Group Stage

Wednesday, Jan. 5 6:00 p.m., 1:30 a.m. Group Stage

Thursday, Jan. 6 1:30 a.m. Semifinal

Friday, Jan. 7 9 p.m. Semifinal

Sunday, Jan. 9 1:30 a.m. Final