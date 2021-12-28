AO Arrival Day: Naomi Osaka, Mackenzie McDonald and More Arrive in Melbourne

- Dominic Thiem Uses Social Media To announce Update On his Tennis Schedule For 2022
The wheels have hit the runway and soon the stars will be hitting the courts.
Reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was among the first international stars to arrive in Melbourne aboard a private flight chartered by Tennis Australia.
Two-time AO champion Osaka sported longer locks and a red sweat shirt with the Mona Lisa on front.
Osaka took some time to video the arrival of fellow players on the private flight.
American standout Mackenzie McDonald looked energized after the long flight waving to photographers.
The 26-year-old McDonald reached the round of 16 at the 2021 Australian Open last February falling to eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.
The 2022 Australian Open starts on January 17th in Melbourne Park.