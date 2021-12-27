10sBalls / TennisBalls Photos of ATP Players • Gael Monfils, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori, Dustin Brown, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Gael Monfils of France in action during his round of 16 match against Diego Schwartzmann of Argentina at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, 28 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semi final match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 11 June 2021. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during the men’s quarter final match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 07 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Kei Nishikori of Japan in action against Joao Sousa of Portugal at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 07 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Dustin Brown of Germany in action during his tennis match against Zizou Bergs of Belgium at the Tie Break Tens tournament at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their men’s final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 12 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Alexander Zverev (L) of Germany speaks with Frances Tiafoe of the US after the final match at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, 31 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA