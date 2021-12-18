Don't Miss
Jamie Murray • Schroders announce Battle of the Brits Tennis postponed Due To Covid
- Updated: December 18, 2021
|As a result the rising spread of COVID-19, Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England will be postponed until 2022.
Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England was due to bring the best male players in the UK to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on 21 and 22 December 2021 but will now take place in 2022 at a date to be confirmed in the New Year.
“Obviously this is incredibly disappointing for all of us organizing the event, for the players and, most importantly, for the fans who wanted to come and watch us,” tournament director Jamie Murray said. “Andy and I, and all the players due to take part are absolutely gutted but some things are bigger than tennis.
“All that matters is keeping everyone safe. We’ve been blown away by Aberdeen’s enthusiasm for the event and we’re all looking forward to staging the Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England in 2022.”