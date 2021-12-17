Roger Federer Foundation Calendar – Buy It Now

We just received our 2022 Roger Federer Calendar – signed! It always makes our Holiday Season when it arrives.

It is a great gift for almost any tennis fan – unless you are not a RF fan which we heard another player is making Christmas bobble heads. The calendar is a great price and you can probably get it before Christmas via Tennis Warehouse.

By purchasing the calendar or the Roger Federer merchandise you are supporting the RF Foundation directly. CLICK HERE TO BUY

There are many other non-official calendars. Please do not buy them. Only buy from the Roger Federer Foundation which is selling through Tennis Warehouse.

“For me, it is important to give back some of the luck that I am able to experience in life. The Roger Federer Foundation helps children in the poorest regions of our world. It is very close to my heart and to my family.

I want to thank you for buying products in order to help us with this cause. By purchasing our articles, you are making a direct contribution towards making our planet a better place for the most vulnerable children.

I am very grateful to have my fans, sponsors and friends on board who support me tremendously on my exciting philanthropic journey.” – Roger Federer