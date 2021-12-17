- Louise Pleming Wins the Newcombe Medal for “The Spirit of Tennis Award”
Louise Pleming Wins the Newcombe Medal for “The Spirit of Tennis Award”
- Updated: December 17, 2021
The annual Australian Tennis Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our tennis community, both at a professional and grassroots level.
The 2021 awards were presented during a virtual ceremony this evening, with Dylan Alcott and Ash Barty sharing the coveted Newcombe Medal.
Congratulations to Louise Plemming for receiving the “Spirit of Tennis” award.
Former professional and high-performance coach Louise Pleming is proudly demonstrating the ability of tennis to change lives and improve mental health through her RALLY4EVER foundation. Her dedication to provide tennis lessons for homeless and disadvantaged members of the community is creating more opportunities for all to participate and lifting community spirits in the process.