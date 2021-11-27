Alcaraz Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Loses Davis

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action during his round of sixteen match against Hugo Gaston of France at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Carlos Alcazar tested positive for coronavirus this past Thursday, so he will miss the Davis Cup. Alcaraz was the great hope of the Spanish team which will be playing at the Caja Mágica in Madrid.

After the casualties of Rafa Nadal and Roberto Bautista, Spain has lost its main weapon in Alcaraz. The promising tennis player who was vaccinated and arrived in great form at the competition. All hopes of Spanish success were pinned on Alcaraz, although the big favorites are Russia and Serbia.

“This is bad news, but you have to face it. I hope there are no more positives in the team “, commented the president of the Spanish Tennis Federation (FET), Miguel Díaz.