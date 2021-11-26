10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / Donna Vekić Becomes New Brand Ambassador of Peugeot Croatia

Donna Vekić Becomes New Brand Ambassador of Peugeot Croatia

Croatian tennis player Donna Vekić, who won her third WTA tournament last month, signed a one-year collaboration with the Peugeot brand and became its Croatian Brand Ambassador.

Vekić announced the collaboration on social media:

Happy to announce that today I become a brand ambassador for @peugeothrvatska ! Peugeot are a brand that embody luxury, design quality and enjoyment. They recognise my ambition for further tennis success and I am grateful that they will support me on my journey. Peugeot has the same values that I, as an athlete and owner of DNNA, strive for, and I look forward to the future together as partners!