Donna Vekić Becomes New Brand Ambassador of Peugeot Croatia

Croatian tennis player Donna Vekić, who won her third WTA tournament last month, signed a one-year collaboration with the Peugeot brand and became its Croatian Brand Ambassador.

Vekić announced the collaboration on social media:

Happy to announce that today I become a brand ambassador for @peugeothrvatska ! Peugeot are a brand that embody luxury, design quality and enjoyment. They recognise my ambition for further tennis success and I am grateful that they will support me on my journey. Peugeot has the same values that I, as an athlete and owner of DNNA, strive for, and I look forward to the future together as partners!