Australian “Summer of Tennis 2022” schedule announced, Australian Open from Jan 17
- Updated: November 26, 2021
Tennis Australia announced its “Summer of Tennis” on Thursday, which would include a host of events across several states in the lead-up to the Australian Open 2022.
Ahead of the tournament, beginning officially on January 17, a total of 17 events will be held in the states of New South Wales (NSW), South Australia, and Victoria.
Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said the line-up was designed to create numerous competition opportunities for some of the best players in the world.
“It`s incredibly important to have the world`s best players competing across the country, inspiring the next generation of players and growing interest and excitement in our sport,” he said.