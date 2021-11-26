Australian “Summer of Tennis 2022” schedule announced, Australian Open from Jan 17

Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the trophy after winning the Yarra Valley Classic – WTA 500 final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 07 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tennis Australia announced its “Summer of Tennis” on Thursday, which would include a host of events across several states in the lead-up to the Australian Open 2022.

Ahead of the tournament, beginning officially on January 17, a total of 17 events will be held in the states of New South Wales (NSW), South Australia, and Victoria.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said the line-up was designed to create numerous competition opportunities for some of the best players in the world.

“It`s incredibly important to have the world`s best players competing across the country, inspiring the next generation of players and growing interest and excitement in our sport,” he said.