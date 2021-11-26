10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / Australian “Summer of Tennis 2022” schedule announced, Australian Open from Jan 17

Australian “Summer of Tennis 2022” schedule announced, Australian Open from Jan 17

Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the trophy after winning the Yarra Valley Classic – WTA 500 final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 07 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tennis Australia announced its “Summer of Tennis” on Thursday, which would include a host of events across several states in the lead-up to the Australian Open 2022.

Ahead of the tournament, beginning officially on January 17, a total of 17 events will be held in the states of New South Wales (NSW), South Australia, and Victoria.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said the line-up was designed to create numerous competition opportunities for some of the best players in the world.

“It`s incredibly important to have the world`s best players competing across the country, inspiring the next generation of players and growing interest and excitement in our sport,” he said.