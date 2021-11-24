World Team Tennis 2021 From The Beautiful Indian Wells Tennis Gardens



RESULTS – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2021



San Diego Aviators 22, Chicago Smash 14

Mixed Doubles: Will Blumberg/CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) def. Alexa Guarachi/Tommy Paul (Smash) 5-3

Women’s Singles: Sloane Stephens (Smash) def. Caroline Dolehide (Aviators) 5-2

Men’s Doubles: Will Blumberg/Aleks Vukic (Aviators) def. Nick Monroe/Tommy Paul (Smash) 5-2

Women’s Doubles: Caroline Dolehide/CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) def. Alexa Guarachi/Tommy Paul (Smash) 5-2

Men’s Singles: Aleks Vukic (Aviators) def. Tommy Paul (Smash) 5-2



Short Summary

After San Diego took the first set in mixed doubles, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens helped Chicago grab the lead with her win in women’s singles. The Aviators, however, took the final three sets to snatch the victory. San Diego swept the 2021 season series with Chicago, now having four of the five matchups in the all-time series.



Notes

San Diego has held an opponent to 14 points or fewer in two matches this season, the third time in the last four years that has happened.

has held an opponent to 14 points or fewer in two matches this season, the third time in the last four years that has happened. Will Blumberg has now won 82 total games this WTT season, the most by any player in 2021.

has now won 82 total games this WTT season, the most by any player in 2021. Coach John Lloyd picked up his 96th career WTT win.

Orange County Breakers 24, New York Empire 15 (Extended Play)

Men’s Doubles: Steve Johnson/Austin Krajicek (Breakers) def. Chris Eubanks/Marcos Giron (Empire) 5-2

Women’s Doubles: Desirae Krawczyk/Tatjana Maria (Breakers) def. Kim Clijsters/Kirsten Flipkens (Empire) 5-1

Mixed Doubles: Austin Krajicek/Desirae Krawczyk (Breakers) def. Chris Eubanks/Kirsten Flipkens (Empire) 5-2

Women’s Singles: Tatjana Maria (Breakers) def. Kirsten Flipkens (Empire) 5-4*Kirsten Flipkens substituted for Kim Clijsters at 1-1

Men’s Singles: Marcos Giron (Empire) def. Steve Johnson (Breakers) 5-3

Extended Play – Men’s Singles: Marcos Giron (Empire) vs. Steve Johnson (Breakers) 1-1



Short SummaryOrange County took the first four sets to take a double-digit lead heading into the final set, but 2014 NCAA singles champion from UCLA

Marcos Giron kept New York’s hopes alive by forcing extended play with a 5-3 win in the final set in men’s singles. Giron won the first game in extended play, but former USC All-American Steve Johnson secured the win for the Breakers by clinching the lone game that was needed. Coachella Valley native and three-time Major mixed doubles champion, Desirae Krawczyk, helped the Breakers win in women’s and mixed doubles.



Notes

Orange County held an opponent to 15 points or lower in a match for the second time this season. This marked the third straight year the Breakers have had a pair of matches where the opposition was held to 15 points or less.

held an opponent to 15 points or lower in a match for the second time this season. This marked the third straight year the Breakers have had a pair of matches where the opposition was held to 15 points or less. Coachella Valley native Desirae Krawczyk moved her game win-loss record to 16-13 at WTT in 2021.

moved her game win-loss record to 16-13 at WTT in 2021. Steve Johnson became the first WTT player to win 40 men’s singles games this season.

NOV. 24 SCHEDULE

SD Aviators @ OC Breakers, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 3 p.m. PST, Tennis ChannelSpringfield Lasers @ Chicago Smash, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 6 p.m. PST, Tennis Channel



With the season series tied and a spot in Sunday’s WTT Finals up for grabs, the San Diego Aviators look to grab second place with a win Wednesday against Coachella Valley native and three-time Major mixed doubles champion, Desirae Krawczyk, and the Orange County Breakers in the first match at 3 p.m. PST. The first place Springfield Lasers take on 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and the 2020 WTT runner-up Chicago Smash in the second match at 6 p.m. PST.



All World TeamTennis matches will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tickets are available for purchase online at wtt.com/tickets-2021. Due to requirements set by the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, all fans in attendance will need valid proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter the grounds for WTT matches.