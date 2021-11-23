World TeamTennis Results• Kim Clijsters Serves CoCo Vandeweghe a Bagel • Kim Scores Two Bagels This Event

RESULTS – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2021

Springfield Lasers 25, Orange County Breakers 18

Men’s Doubles: Marcelo Arevalo/Denis Kudla (Lasers) def. Steve Johnson/Austin Krajicek (Breakers) 5-4

Women’s Singles: Asia Muhammad (Lasers) def. Tatjana Maria (Breakers) 5-4

Men’s Singles: Denis Kudla (Lasers) def. Steve Johnson (Breakers) 5-4

Women’s Doubles: Asia Muhammad/Giuliana Olmos (Lasers) def. Desirae Krawczyk/Tatjana Maria (Breakers) 5-4

Mixed Doubles: Marcelo Arevalo/Giuliana Olmos (Lasers) def. Austin Krajicek/Desirae Krawczyk (Breakers) 5-2

Short Summary

Monday’s battle between WTT’s top two teams was the first match this season that went to four consecutive tie-breaks, all won by Springfield that allowed the Lasers to sweep the five sets. Marcelo Arevalo & Giuliana Olmos, the 2021 US Open mixed doubles finalists, capped off the victory with a 5-2 win over Coachella Valley native and three-time Major mixed doubles champion, Desirae Krawczyk, and Austin Krajicek in the final set. Krawczyk and Olmos both made their WTT season debuts.

Notes

Coachella Valley native Desirae Krawczyk made her World TeamTennis debut Monday.

made her World TeamTennis debut Monday. The Springfield-Orange County match was the first match this WTT season that went to four consecutive tie-breaks.

Three out of the four players in the mixed doubles set were in the US Open mixed doubles final this year (Krawczyk-winner, Olmos, Arevalo)

New York Empire 20, San Diego Aviators 16

Men’s Doubles:Will Blumberg/Aleks Vukic (Aviators) def. Chris Eubanks/Marcos Giron (Empire) 5-3

Women’s Singles: Kim Clijsters (Empire) def. CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) 5-0

Mixed Doubles: Chris Eubanks/Kirsten Flipkens (Empire) def. Will Blumberg/Caroline Dolehide (Aviators) 5-4

Women’s Doubles: Caroline Dolehide/CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) def. Kim Clijsters/Kirsten Flipkens (Empire) 5-2

Men’s Singles: Marcos Giron (Empire) def. Aleks Vukic (Aviators) 5-2

Short Summary

After the Aviators took the lead with a win in men’s doubles, Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters defeated 2020 WTT Finals MVP CoCo Vandeweghe 5-0 in women’s singles to give the Empire the lead. Chris Eubanks & Kirsten Flipkens came up with the mixed doubles win to extend New York’s advantage, but the Aviators cut the deficit to one point heading into the final set following women’s doubles. Marcos Giron, the 2014 NCAA singles champion from UCLA, finished the match with a victory in men’s singles to give the Empire their second win of the season.

Notes

Kim Clijsters scored her second bagel of the season (win a set without losing a game) in women’s singles. She currently leads the league bagels.

scored her second bagel of the season (win a set without losing a game) in women’s singles. She currently leads the league bagels. Aleks Vukic made his WTT debut for San Diego Monday.

New York beat San Diego for the third time in franchise history.

NOV. 23 SCHEDULE

Chicago Smash @ San Diego Aviators, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 3 p.m. PST, Tennis Channel

Orange County Breakers @ New York Empire, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 6 p.m. PST, Tennis Channel

Led by 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, the 2020 WTT runner-up Chicago Smash battle for position in the WTT standings against the San Diego Aviators at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Coachella Valley native and three-time Major mixed doubles champion Desirae Krawczyk and the Orange County Breakers take on Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters and the defending champion New York Empire in the second match at 6 p.m. All World TeamTennis matches will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tickets are available for purchase online at wtt.com/tickets-2021. Due to requirements set by the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, all fans in attendance will need valid proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter the grounds for WTT matches.